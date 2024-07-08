Shalby Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
55.49
57.02
58.5
52.02
Depreciation
-36.66
-35.86
-22.43
-16
Tax paid
-12.61
-29.05
-14.48
-21.65
Working capital
44.2
0.87
130.38
6.72
Other operating items
Operating
50.41
-7.01
151.96
21.07
Capital expenditure
23.48
90.59
359.04
-78.9
Free cash flow
73.89
83.58
511
-57.82
Equity raised
1,404.53
1,335.05
804.96
264.68
Investing
-10.65
32.72
0.19
0.44
Financing
8.9
-51.5
-81.21
242.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,476.68
1,399.85
1,234.94
449.84
Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.Read More
