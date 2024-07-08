iifl-logo-icon 1
Shalby Ltd Cash Flow Statement

229.86
(-3.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Shalby FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

55.49

57.02

58.5

52.02

Depreciation

-36.66

-35.86

-22.43

-16

Tax paid

-12.61

-29.05

-14.48

-21.65

Working capital

44.2

0.87

130.38

6.72

Other operating items

Operating

50.41

-7.01

151.96

21.07

Capital expenditure

23.48

90.59

359.04

-78.9

Free cash flow

73.89

83.58

511

-57.82

Equity raised

1,404.53

1,335.05

804.96

264.68

Investing

-10.65

32.72

0.19

0.44

Financing

8.9

-51.5

-81.21

242.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,476.68

1,399.85

1,234.94

449.84

Shalby : related Articles

Shalby shares drop as Q1 net profit falls 20%

8 Jul 2024|05:06 PM

Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.

Read More

