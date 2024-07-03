Shalby Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
546.43
460.28
473.47
401.44
403.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
546.43
460.28
473.47
401.44
403.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.86
9.51
9.92
13.22
9.3
Total Income
563.29
469.79
483.39
414.66
412.78
Total Expenditure
468.57
379.09
377.62
341.83
326.35
PBIDT
94.72
90.7
105.77
72.83
86.43
Interest
17.39
10.11
5.93
5.5
3.63
PBDT
77.33
80.59
99.84
67.33
82.8
Depreciation
33.22
28
24.24
24.61
23.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
31.9
27.08
33.11
22.85
12.19
Deferred Tax
-4.88
-9.6
-5.91
-9.3
8.62
Reported Profit After Tax
17.1
35.1
48.4
29.17
38.51
Minority Interest After NP
-1.95
-0.57
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
19.05
35.67
48.41
29.19
38.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19.05
35.67
48.41
29.19
38.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.59
3.32
4.51
2.72
3.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
107.48
107.41
107.31
107.31
107.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.33
19.7
22.33
18.14
21.42
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
3.12
7.62
10.22
7.26
9.54
Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.Read More
