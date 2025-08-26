Shalby Academy Signs MoU with BSDU to Launch Healthcare-Focused B.Voc. Programs

Shalby Academy, the educational venture of Shalby Ltd., has collaborated with Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU), Jaipur, to launch specialized Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) degree courses in allied health and paramedical sciences.

Under this partnership, the students will be able to pursue B.Voc. in Medical Laboratory Technology, B.Voc. in Operation Theatre & Anesthesia Technology, and B.Voc. in Medical Radiology Imaging Technology. The idea is to develop a talent pool of job-ready personnel who can cater to the increasing demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

The courses have been designed on the Swiss Dual Learning Model, with theoretical sessions complemented by practical experience. The students will be attending four days of practical training at Shalby Hospitals and two days at BSDU for classes, balancing theory and clinical exposure.

Training will be conducted by Shalby Ltd., the industry partner, in its state-of-the-art hospital complexes in Jaipur. This will enable students to have practical experience with cutting-edge medical infrastructure and patient care procedures. Students who perform well in the program will also be given preferential hiring opportunities in Shalby Hospitals, enabling them to gain direct employment in the healthcare sector.

This partnership is Shalby Academy’s 11th partnership in India and its second in Rajasthan, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to establishing strong academic-industry linkages to equip healthcare professionals for tomorrow.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by high-level officials from both organizations, including Dr. Shaikh Juned Saoud, BSDU Registrar; Mr. Babu Thomas, Shalby Ltd. Group CHRO; Mr. Rolf P. Siebold, CEO Rajendra Urshula Joshi Trust; Ms. Silvia Rosery, Project Manager, Trust; and Mr. Sudeep Khanna, Provost, BSDU.

The partnership is likely to go a long way in addressing India’s shortage of paramedical professionals. Blending a theoretical foundation with a practical training regimen at a hospital, the program will aim to churn out graduates who are not only equipped on paper but are also prepared to take up demanding positions within hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare facilities.

