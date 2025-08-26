iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Shalby Academy Signs MoU with BSDU to Launch Healthcare-Focused B.Voc. Programs

26 Aug 2025 , 10:09 AM

Shalby Academy, the educational venture of Shalby Ltd., has collaborated with Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU), Jaipur, to launch specialized Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) degree courses in allied health and paramedical sciences.

Under this partnership, the students will be able to pursue B.Voc. in Medical Laboratory Technology, B.Voc. in Operation Theatre & Anesthesia Technology, and B.Voc. in Medical Radiology Imaging Technology. The idea is to develop a talent pool of job-ready personnel who can cater to the increasing demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

The courses have been designed on the Swiss Dual Learning Model, with theoretical sessions complemented by practical experience. The students will be attending four days of practical training at Shalby Hospitals and two days at BSDU for classes, balancing theory and clinical exposure.

Training will be conducted by Shalby Ltd., the industry partner, in its state-of-the-art hospital complexes in Jaipur. This will enable students to have practical experience with cutting-edge medical infrastructure and patient care procedures. Students who perform well in the program will also be given preferential hiring opportunities in Shalby Hospitals, enabling them to gain direct employment in the healthcare sector.

This partnership is Shalby Academy’s 11th partnership in India and its second in Rajasthan, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to establishing strong academic-industry linkages to equip healthcare professionals for tomorrow.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by high-level officials from both organizations, including Dr. Shaikh Juned Saoud, BSDU Registrar; Mr. Babu Thomas, Shalby Ltd. Group CHRO; Mr. Rolf P. Siebold, CEO Rajendra Urshula Joshi Trust; Ms. Silvia Rosery, Project Manager, Trust; and Mr. Sudeep Khanna, Provost, BSDU.

The partnership is likely to go a long way in addressing India’s shortage of paramedical professionals. Blending a theoretical foundation with a practical training regimen at a hospital, the program will aim to churn out graduates who are not only equipped on paper but are also prepared to take up demanding positions within hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare facilities.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Bhartiya Skill Development University
  • BSDU
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • MOU
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|10:59 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.