Shalby Ltd Balance Sheet

219.01
(-1.69%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:54:47 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

107.41

107.31

108.01

108.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

954.76

863.01

798.71

741.64

Net Worth

1,062.17

970.32

906.72

849.65

Minority Interest

Debt

121.48

34.08

41.31

44.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

129.12

133.28

140.15

22.94

Total Liabilities

1,312.77

1,137.68

1,088.18

916.62

Fixed Assets

604.52

612.88

633.91

665.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

511.47

312.8

62.09

32.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

46.74

77.1

104.16

0

Networking Capital

140.82

131.59

183.62

136.46

Inventories

19.2

19.62

19.83

19.94

Inventory Days

17.38

Sundry Debtors

117.71

89.64

94.3

93

Debtor Days

81.07

Other Current Assets

113.58

129.12

172.85

119.15

Sundry Creditors

-73.55

-74.03

-63.38

-62.32

Creditor Days

54.33

Other Current Liabilities

-36.12

-32.76

-39.98

-33.31

Cash

9.23

3.32

104.4

82.97

Total Assets

1,312.78

1,137.69

1,088.18

916.63

Shalby : related Articles

Shalby shares drop as Q1 net profit falls 20%

Shalby shares drop as Q1 net profit falls 20%

8 Jul 2024|05:06 PM

Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.

Read More

