Shalby Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
107.41
107.31
108.01
108.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
954.76
863.01
798.71
741.64
Net Worth
1,062.17
970.32
906.72
849.65
Minority Interest
Debt
121.48
34.08
41.31
44.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
129.12
133.28
140.15
22.94
Total Liabilities
1,312.77
1,137.68
1,088.18
916.62
Fixed Assets
604.52
612.88
633.91
665.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
511.47
312.8
62.09
32.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
46.74
77.1
104.16
0
Networking Capital
140.82
131.59
183.62
136.46
Inventories
19.2
19.62
19.83
19.94
Inventory Days
17.38
Sundry Debtors
117.71
89.64
94.3
93
Debtor Days
81.07
Other Current Assets
113.58
129.12
172.85
119.15
Sundry Creditors
-73.55
-74.03
-63.38
-62.32
Creditor Days
54.33
Other Current Liabilities
-36.12
-32.76
-39.98
-33.31
Cash
9.23
3.32
104.4
82.97
Total Assets
1,312.78
1,137.69
1,088.18
916.63
Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.