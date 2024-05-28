To the Members of Shalby Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Auditors

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shalby Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Based on our audit procedures, we have conducted a thorough assessment of the Companys uncertain tax positions, which are deemed critical due to their potential impact on the standalone and consolidated financial statements. Our approach included gaining a comprehensive understanding of the process for identifying tax claims, litigations, and contingent liabilities, alongside testing key controls within this framework. We critically evaluated the Companys management positions through extensive discussions with Legal Counsel, Head of Tax, and operational management, focusing on the probability of success in significant cases and the potential magnitude of losses. The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Refer Notes 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Furthermore, we examined external legal opinions and other pertinent evidence to corroborate managements risk assessments concerning legal claims. Additionally, our engagement with tax specialists provided a technical appraisal of the Companys local tax strategies. Finally, we assessed the disclosures within the financial statements to ensure they appropriately reflect the underlying facts and circumstances of the tax and legal exposures, aligning with relevant accounting standards. Based on our comprehensive audit procedures and evaluations conducted, we conclude that managements determination of the Outstanding Tax Position as at the year-end is reasonable and appropriately disclosed in the financial statements. 2 Allowance for expected credit loss related to trade receivables As stated in Note 15, the company has determined the allowance for credit loss based on historical loss experience which is adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions. The historical loss experience model required revisions considering the overall economic conditions and its impact on the customers business operations/ability to pay dues. Based on such analysis the Company has recorded an allowance aggregating to _ 131.22 Million as included in Note 15 of the standalone financial statements. We identified allowance for credit losses as a key audit matter because the Company exercises significant judgment in calculating the expected credit losses. The Company exercises significant judgment in assessing and calculating the Expected Credit Losses (ECL) on Trade Receivables as per the requirement of Ind AS 109. Owing to the nature of operations of the Company and related customer profiles, for the purpose of expected credit loss assessment of trade receivables, the Company exercises significant judgement to estimate timing and amount of realization of trade receivables which involves consideration of ageing status, credit information of its customers, historical trends of collection and expected deduction basis past trends. Considering the significant judgement involved, high estimation uncertainty and materiality of amounts involved, we have identified allowance for expected credit loss on trade receivables as a key audit matter. Our audit focused on the allowance for expected credit losses (ECL) on trade receivables, recognizing its significance due to the Companys reliance on judgment for assessing and calculating ECL under Ind AS 109. We began by understanding the Companys process for calculating, recording, and monitoring impairment losses, ensuring adherence to Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). Sampling from the receivables ageing report, we verified the accurate classification of items by comparing individual entries with supporting documentation. Our analysis delved into managements methodology, particularly assessing historical payment trends of customers to validate the approach used for determining ECL provision. This included evaluating whether historical data used for assumptions accurately reflected current economic conditions. Additionally, we scrutinized the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures in the financial statements concerning the provision for expected credit losses and trade receivables. Based on these procedures, we conclude that the managements determination of the allowance for expected credit losses on trade receivables and the corresponding disclosures in the financial statements are reasonable and compliant with applicable standards. 3 Impairment assessment of carrying value of investments in subsidiaries: The Companys equity investments in unlisted wholly owned subsidiaries as of March 31, 2024, amounting to _ 4,324.93 Million, are a key audit matter due to the critical nature of the annual impairment assessment. Managements determination involves reviewing business forecasts using The Companys equity investments in unlisted wholly owned subsidiaries as of March 31, 2024, amounting to _ 4,324.93 Million, are accounted for at cost (net of provision) in accordance with Ind AS 27 on ‘Separate Financial Statements. The management conducts an annual impairment assessment for each investment, a process deemed critical in our audit of the standalone financial statements. This assessment involves reviewing the subsidiaries business forecasts using a discounted cash flow valuation model. a discounted cash flow model, assessing recoverable amounts based on future cash flow estimates, and making significant judgments on investees performance and related assumptions. Our audit focused on evaluating the effectiveness of internal controls, reviewing managements impairment analysis and valuation reports, and ensuring the accuracy and completeness of disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Management determines the recoverable amounts based on their estimates of future cash flows and exercises judgment regarding the investees performance, including key assumptions related to discount and long-term growth rates. In our audit procedures, we obtained an understanding of the internal controls related to investments, focusing particularly on impairment assessment. We tested the operating effectiveness of these controls during the year ended March 31, 2024, and reviewed managements evaluation of the impairment analysis, including the future cash flows used in the valuation model. Additionally, we obtained and reviewed the valuation report on impairment testing prepared for the standalone financial statements and assessed the fair value certifications provided by subsidiary auditors. Our engagement of valuation specialists helped us evaluate the methodologies, impairment calculations, and underlying assumptions applied by management in the impairment testing process. Furthermore, we evaluated the appropriateness of disclosures in the standalone financial statements, ensuring their completeness and mathematical accuracy. Based on the audit procedures performed, we conclude that the managements determination of the amounts and disclosure of investments in subsidiaries as at March 31, 2024, is reasonable and consistent with applicable accounting standards. The impairment assessment process was comprehensive, supported by robust internal controls and external validations, providing a reliable basis for financial statement presentation.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not paid remuneration to any directors, hence provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act is not applicable to the company.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note no 36 to the financial statements.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investors education and protection fund by the company.

IV. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 52 to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) the management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

V. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 19 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

VI. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that no audit trail was enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct changes.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating.

Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April, 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For T R Chadha & Co LLP Firms Reg. No.: 006711N \ N500028 Chartered Accountants Brijesh Thakkar (Partner) Place: Ahmedabad Membership No – 135556 Date: 28/05/2024 UDIN: 24135556BKABDD5699

ANNEXURE A

Annexure to Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date)

Based on the Audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situtation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, of Intangible Assets.

b) The company has a programme of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of all immovable properties (other than those that have been taken on lease) disclosed in the financial statements included in (Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital Work in Progress, Investment Property and non-current assets held for sale) are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed in the financial statements (as Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of use asset, capital-work-in-progress, investment property and non-current asset held for sale) as at the balance sheet date, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) No proceeding have been initiated nor pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventories a) Inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to size of the company and nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of _ 5 Crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising (stock statements, book debt statements, credit monitoring arrangement reports, statements on ageing analysis of the debtors / other receivables, and other stipulated financial information) filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iii) Loans given

The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, or provided security during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Investment Loans Gurantees* Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries (Including 2,559.20 15.00 0.00 Step Down Subsidiary) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries (Including 4,307.76 15.00 2,028.18 Step Down Subsidiary)

(* Given in Foreign Currency and converted into INR @ closing rate)

b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) The Company has granted loans or provided advances in the nature of loan are payable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such loan or advances in the nature of loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts is regular. Further, all the loans given are interest free, hence the reporing w.r.t recovery of interest does not arise.

d) In respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) None of the loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year as all the loans given are repayable on demand and the same has not been demanded by the company. f) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand. Details are as under.

(_ in Million)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregage of Loans \ - - 15.00 Advances in the nature of Loan, Repayable on Demand % of loans / advances in the nature of loans to the total loans - - 100%

(iv) Compliance of Sec. 185 & 186

The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) Public Deposit

The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, during the year. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 clause (v) does not arise.

(vi) Cost Records

The company is maintaining the cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act in respect of service carried out by the company. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) Statutory Dues

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing its undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding for more than six months as on 31st March 2024.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no disputed outstanding statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 other than as stated below: (_ in Million)

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount Promoters Related Parties Income Tax Demand Notice issued by Tax Department 41.42 AY 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax 0.60 AY 2018-19 0.26 AY 2019-20 0.90 AY 2021-22 4.72 AY 2022-23

(viii) There are no transactions / previously unrecorded income which are required to be recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-Tax Act, 1961

(ix) Appplication & Repayment of Loans & Borrowings:

a) Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) Term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The company has not raised any loans during the year, on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 clause (ix)(f) of the order does not arise.

(x) Application of funds raised through Public Offer:

a) During the year, company has not raised any funds through Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (x)(a) of the order does not arise.

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (x)(b) of the order does not arise.

(xi) Fraud

We have neither come across any instances of fraud by the company or any fraud on the company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such instances by the management. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xi) (b) & (c) of the order does not arise.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) All the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv)Internal Audit a) Company has an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) We have considered internal audit reports of the company issued for the period July, 2023 to March, 2024.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them, during the year. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi)Registration u/s 45-IA of RBI Act

a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xvi) (a),(b)&(c) of the order does not arise.

b) The group does not have any CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xvi) (d) of the order does not arise.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordinlgy, reporting under paragraph 3 Clause (xviii) of the order does not arise.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, Our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Corporate Social Responsibility

The company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a

Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordinlgy, reporting under paragraph 3 Clause (xx) of the order does not arise.

For T R Chadha & Co LLP Firms Reg. No-: 006711N \ N500028 Chartered Accountants Brijesh Thakkar (Partner) Place: Ahmedabad Membership No – 135556 Date: 28/05/2024 UDIN: 24135556BKABDD5699

ANNEXURE B

THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHALBY LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(F) under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Shalby Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, "the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Re sponsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.Ourauditofinternalfinancialcontrolswithreference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on, "the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".