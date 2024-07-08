BM-Recommendation of Dividend The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., May 28, 2024 have recommended a dividend of 1.20/- (Rupees One and Twenty paise only) per equity share of the face value of 10/- each i.e., 12% for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 20th Annual General Meeting.