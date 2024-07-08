|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Shalby Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and half year 30th September 2024 and other business matters Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Jul 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Shalby Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Q1FY2024-25 Results-Unaudited Financials results For Q1FY2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Shalby Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend for FY 2023-24 BM-Recommendation of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|Acquisition of 100% equity shares of Healers Hospital Private Limited Update on acquisition of 100% Equity Stake in Healers Hospital Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Shalby Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for quarter ended December 31 2023 and other business matters Financial results Q3 FY 2023-24 Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 18, 2024 - Acquisition
