Shalby CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Shalby Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and half year 30th September 2024 and other business matters Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 202429 Jun 2024
Shalby Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Q1FY2024-25 Results-Unaudited Financials results For Q1FY2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Shalby Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend for FY 2023-24 BM-Recommendation of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Acquisition of 100% equity shares of Healers Hospital Private Limited Update on acquisition of 100% Equity Stake in Healers Hospital Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.03.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Shalby Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for quarter ended December 31 2023 and other business matters Financial results Q3 FY 2023-24 Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 18, 2024 - Acquisition

Shalby: Related News

Shalby shares drop as Q1 net profit falls 20%

Shalby shares drop as Q1 net profit falls 20%

8 Jul 2024|05:06 PM

Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.

