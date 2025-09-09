iifl-logo

Galaxy Medicare Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Galaxy Medicare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Galaxy Medicare Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Sep, 2025|05:59 AM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Galaxy Medicare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.86

3.04

3.04

2.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.51

14.78

13.36

12.88

Net Worth

21.37

17.82

16.4

15.68

Minority Interest

Galaxy Medicare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,784.65

82.821,11,931.32306.90.162,167.9607.44

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,149.6

146.261,11,767.2166.030.13694.0285.26

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

942.7

404.5971,169.951.880.11433.03120.19

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,392.55

74.6337,427.62151.960882.16130.13

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,783.6

84.3736,449.7987.370.25943.14107.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Galaxy Medicare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dillip Kumar Das

Whole Time Director

Kiran Das

Whole Time Director

Subhasish Das

Independent Director

Shaswat Kumar Rout

Independent Director

Aklant Das

Independent Director

Soumya Mohanty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pralaaju Naik

Registered Office

Plot No.2 Zone-D Phase A,

Mancheswar Ind.Est Bhubaneswar,

Orissa - 751010

Tel: +91 99370 00991

Website: http://www.galaxy.com

Email: CS@galaxymed.co.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Galaxy Medicare Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Galaxy Medicare Ltd share price today?

The Galaxy Medicare Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Medicare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galaxy Medicare Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 10 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Galaxy Medicare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Galaxy Medicare Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 10 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Galaxy Medicare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galaxy Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galaxy Medicare Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 10 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Galaxy Medicare Ltd?

Galaxy Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Galaxy Medicare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Galaxy Medicare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

