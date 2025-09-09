No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.86
3.04
3.04
2.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.51
14.78
13.36
12.88
Net Worth
21.37
17.82
16.4
15.68
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,784.65
|82.82
|1,11,931.32
|306.9
|0.16
|2,167.9
|607.44
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,149.6
|146.26
|1,11,767.2
|166.03
|0.13
|694.02
|85.26
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
942.7
|404.59
|71,169.9
|51.88
|0.11
|433.03
|120.19
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,392.55
|74.63
|37,427.62
|151.96
|0
|882.16
|130.13
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,783.6
|84.37
|36,449.79
|87.37
|0.25
|943.14
|107.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dillip Kumar Das
Whole Time Director
Kiran Das
Whole Time Director
Subhasish Das
Independent Director
Shaswat Kumar Rout
Independent Director
Aklant Das
Independent Director
Soumya Mohanty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pralaaju Naik
Plot No.2 Zone-D Phase A,
Mancheswar Ind.Est Bhubaneswar,
Orissa - 751010
Tel: +91 99370 00991
Website: http://www.galaxy.com
Email: CS@galaxymed.co.in
