Galaxy Medicare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.86
3.04
3.04
2.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.51
14.78
13.36
12.88
Net Worth
21.37
17.82
16.4
15.68
Minority Interest
Debt
8.12
9.15
9.92
8.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.49
26.97
26.32
24.46
Fixed Assets
14.41
14.63
15.04
14.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.11
2.69
1.4
2.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0
0.08
0
Networking Capital
11.55
9.29
9.32
6.99
Inventories
6.17
4.86
4.9
3.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.33
9.04
7.16
7.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.08
0.73
1.39
1.83
Sundry Creditors
-1.61
-4.4
-3.48
-4.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.42
-0.94
-0.65
-0.9
Cash
0.37
0.36
0.49
0.34
Total Assets
29.51
26.97
26.33
24.46
