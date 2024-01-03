iifl-logo

Galaxy Medicare Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.86

3.04

3.04

2.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.51

14.78

13.36

12.88

Net Worth

21.37

17.82

16.4

15.68

Minority Interest

Debt

8.12

9.15

9.92

8.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.49

26.97

26.32

24.46

Fixed Assets

14.41

14.63

15.04

14.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.11

2.69

1.4

2.98

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0

0.08

0

Networking Capital

11.55

9.29

9.32

6.99

Inventories

6.17

4.86

4.9

3.3

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.33

9.04

7.16

7.3

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.08

0.73

1.39

1.83

Sundry Creditors

-1.61

-4.4

-3.48

-4.54

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.42

-0.94

-0.65

-0.9

Cash

0.37

0.36

0.49

0.34

Total Assets

29.51

26.97

26.33

24.46

