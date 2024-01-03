Galaxy Medicare Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,784.65
|82.82
|1,11,931.32
|306.9
|0.16
|2,167.9
|607.44
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,149.6
|146.26
|1,11,767.2
|166.03
|0.13
|694.02
|85.26
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
942.7
|404.59
|71,169.9
|51.88
|0.11
|433.03
|120.19
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,392.55
|74.63
|37,427.62
|151.96
|0
|882.16
|130.13
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,783.6
|84.37
|36,449.79
|87.37
|0.25
|943.14
|107.01
