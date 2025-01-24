Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.36
7.93
6.86
6.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,217.85
553.63
192.05
194.32
Net Worth
1,227.21
561.56
198.91
201.18
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,332.15
1,017.98
696.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,332.15
1,017.98
696.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
44.3
13.51
17.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,022.95
|127.22
|99,930.31
|231.3
|0.15
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
6,711.85
|85.74
|96,280.36
|369.6
|0.24
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
581
|235.74
|44,670.87
|39.63
|0.17
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
743.45
|67
|30,773.95
|123.1
|0.16
|877.1
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,016.3
|72.11
|27,425.46
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SHIV AGRAWAL
Director
AMAR AGARWAL
Wholetime Director
ADIL AGARWAL
Director
SUDHA BALASUBRAMANIAN
Director
MITHUN PADAMCHAND SACHETI
Nominee Director
SURESH ESHWARA PRABHALA
Director
SANJAY DHARAMBIR ANAND
Wholetime Director
ANOSH AGARWAL
Company Secretary
R ARVIND
Chief Financial Officer
K.ANAND BABU
Summary
