Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Reports 29.5% Q3 Revenue Growth

16 Feb 2025 , 10:50 PM

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care limited had declared its first-ever financial results after the successful listing of India’s largest network of eye hospitals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 4, 2025.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹431 crore, up 29.5% YoY. The 34.5% year on year increase in revenue to ₹390 crore from Indian operations was the main contributor to revenue growth.

For its mature facilities, revenue increased by 16.6% YoY, at ₹291 crore. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization) grew by 26.3% YoY to ₹128 crore while the EBITDA margin stood at 28.8%. PAT growth of 25% YoY to ₹28 crore, PAT margin of 6.4%

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, revenue from operations grew 27.2% YoY to ₹1,251 crore. Indian operations contributed ₹1,124 crore to total revenue, marking a 31.7% YoY growth.

The mature facilities witnessed a 15% YoY growth in revenue and accounted for ₹874 crore. In the first nine months, the company performed 213,602 eye surgeries, and procedures jumped 31.8% YoY. Revenue generated from sale of services represented 79.9%, where sale of products constituted 20.1%.

Dr. Agarwal’s health center’s strength in planning his 221 eye focus crosswise over 10 countries. In Q3 FY2025, the company added 12 new facilities and further expanded adding 42 new facilities in th efirst nine months of FY2025.

Of the facilities added during the period, 35 were greenfield additions while 7 were part of its inorganic growth plans. In India, the company covers 205 facilities across 14 states with four union territories. It has 73 facilities in Tier-I cities and 132 facilities across all other cities, ensuring eye care services are within reach of patients. Internationally, Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care has been able to reach the 16 facilities & 9 African countries.

 

