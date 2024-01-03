Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.93
6.86
6.86
6.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
553.63
192.05
194.32
247.71
Net Worth
561.56
198.91
201.18
254.57
Minority Interest
Debt
307.25
251.85
160.86
142.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
868.81
450.76
362.04
396.65
Fixed Assets
942.02
369
397.73
325.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
187.32
147.41
121.38
146.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
39
0
0.52
0
Networking Capital
-397.01
-125.65
-190.36
-104.5
Inventories
20.33
17.51
12.37
15.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
39.72
30.53
24.56
31.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
61.71
68
54.06
48.43
Sundry Creditors
-60.3
-53.67
-51.05
-41.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-458.47
-188.02
-230.3
-158.51
Cash
97.48
60
32.77
29.14
Total Assets
868.81
450.76
362.04
396.67
