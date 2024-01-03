iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.93

6.86

6.86

6.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

553.63

192.05

194.32

247.71

Net Worth

561.56

198.91

201.18

254.57

Minority Interest

Debt

307.25

251.85

160.86

142.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

868.81

450.76

362.04

396.65

Fixed Assets

942.02

369

397.73

325.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

187.32

147.41

121.38

146.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

39

0

0.52

0

Networking Capital

-397.01

-125.65

-190.36

-104.5

Inventories

20.33

17.51

12.37

15.3

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

39.72

30.53

24.56

31.36

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

61.71

68

54.06

48.43

Sundry Creditors

-60.3

-53.67

-51.05

-41.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-458.47

-188.02

-230.3

-158.51

Cash

97.48

60

32.77

29.14

Total Assets

868.81

450.76

362.04

396.67

