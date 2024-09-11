Summary

Osel Devices Limited was incorporated on August 14, 2006 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Innovative Infratech Soultions Private Limited. Subsequently, the Companys name changed to Innovative Infratech Solutions Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 2013 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The name further changed to Osel Devices Private Limited dated January 16, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, at Delhi. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Osel Devices Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 2, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Osel manufactures a comprehensive range of LED display systems and the latest hearing aids, including all major components, at ultra-modern plant. The LED display systems manufactured by the Company have been used by corporate for commercial usage such as advertising media, billboards, corporate meeting rooms, presentations, display promotions, command control centre and front sign boards.Apart from this, Company also manufacture latest hearing aids commonly known as assisted healthcare devices. Our hearing aids are designed to support individuals with disabilities, elderly person and chronic patients, who are having low hearing level, in performing everyday activities more effectively to enhance quality of life. The major customer for hearing aid

