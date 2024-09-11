SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹334
Prev. Close₹326.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹104.15
Day's High₹342.6
Day's Low₹326.3
52 Week's High₹326.3
52 Week's Low₹169.6
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)552.59
P/E40.33
EPS8.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.54
1.86
1.86
1.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.8
10.43
5.77
3.65
Net Worth
25.34
12.29
7.63
5.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajendra Ravi Shanker Mishra
Whole Time Director & CFO
Jyotsna Jawahar
Whole Time Director
Mukesh Kumar Sinha
Independent Director
Saurav Upadhyay
Independent Director
Hitu Mahajan
Independent Director
Sreerama Murthy Garuda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Kumar
Reports by OSEL Devices Ltd
Summary
Osel Devices Limited was incorporated on August 14, 2006 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Innovative Infratech Soultions Private Limited. Subsequently, the Companys name changed to Innovative Infratech Solutions Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 2013 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The name further changed to Osel Devices Private Limited dated January 16, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, at Delhi. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Osel Devices Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 2, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Osel manufactures a comprehensive range of LED display systems and the latest hearing aids, including all major components, at ultra-modern plant. The LED display systems manufactured by the Company have been used by corporate for commercial usage such as advertising media, billboards, corporate meeting rooms, presentations, display promotions, command control centre and front sign boards.Apart from this, Company also manufacture latest hearing aids commonly known as assisted healthcare devices. Our hearing aids are designed to support individuals with disabilities, elderly person and chronic patients, who are having low hearing level, in performing everyday activities more effectively to enhance quality of life. The major customer for hearing aid
The OSEL Devices Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹342.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OSEL Devices Ltd is ₹552.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of OSEL Devices Ltd is 40.33 and 5.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OSEL Devices Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OSEL Devices Ltd is ₹169.6 and ₹326.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
OSEL Devices Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 56.91%, 3 Month at 80.93% and 1 Month at 62.50%.
