OSEL Devices Ltd Share Price

342.6
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:34:25 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open334
  • Day's High342.6
  • 52 Wk High326.3
  • Prev. Close326.3
  • Day's Low326.3
  • 52 Wk Low 169.6
  • Turnover (lac)104.15
  • P/E40.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)552.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

OSEL Devices Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

334

Prev. Close

326.3

Turnover(Lac.)

104.15

Day's High

342.6

Day's Low

326.3

52 Week's High

326.3

52 Week's Low

169.6

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

552.59

P/E

40.33

EPS

8.09

Divi. Yield

0

OSEL Devices Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

OSEL Devices Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

OSEL Devices Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:57 AM
Sep-2024Jan-2000Jan-2000
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.53%

Non-Promoter- 10.00%

Institutions: 10.00%

Non-Institutions: 18.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

OSEL Devices Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.54

1.86

1.86

1.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.8

10.43

5.77

3.65

Net Worth

25.34

12.29

7.63

5.01

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

OSEL Devices Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT OSEL Devices Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajendra Ravi Shanker Mishra

Whole Time Director & CFO

Jyotsna Jawahar

Whole Time Director

Mukesh Kumar Sinha

Independent Director

Saurav Upadhyay

Independent Director

Hitu Mahajan

Independent Director

Sreerama Murthy Garuda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by OSEL Devices Ltd

Summary

Osel Devices Limited was incorporated on August 14, 2006 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Innovative Infratech Soultions Private Limited. Subsequently, the Companys name changed to Innovative Infratech Solutions Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 2013 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The name further changed to Osel Devices Private Limited dated January 16, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, at Delhi. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Osel Devices Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 2, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Osel manufactures a comprehensive range of LED display systems and the latest hearing aids, including all major components, at ultra-modern plant. The LED display systems manufactured by the Company have been used by corporate for commercial usage such as advertising media, billboards, corporate meeting rooms, presentations, display promotions, command control centre and front sign boards.Apart from this, Company also manufacture latest hearing aids commonly known as assisted healthcare devices. Our hearing aids are designed to support individuals with disabilities, elderly person and chronic patients, who are having low hearing level, in performing everyday activities more effectively to enhance quality of life. The major customer for hearing aid
Company FAQs

What is the OSEL Devices Ltd share price today?

The OSEL Devices Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹342.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of OSEL Devices Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OSEL Devices Ltd is ₹552.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of OSEL Devices Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of OSEL Devices Ltd is 40.33 and 5.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of OSEL Devices Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OSEL Devices Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OSEL Devices Ltd is ₹169.6 and ₹326.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of OSEL Devices Ltd?

OSEL Devices Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 56.91%, 3 Month at 80.93% and 1 Month at 62.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of OSEL Devices Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of OSEL Devices Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.53 %
Institutions - 10.01 %
Public - 18.46 %

