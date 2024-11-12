OSEL DEVICES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . OSELDEVICE : 13-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 12, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 13, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Osel Devices Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)