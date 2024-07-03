iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Take Solutions Ltd Share Price

15.91
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.39
  • Day's High16.41
  • 52 Wk High35.8
  • Prev. Close16.34
  • Day's Low15.85
  • 52 Wk Low 15.92
  • Turnover (lac)8.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)235.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Take Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

16.39

Prev. Close

16.34

Turnover(Lac.)

8.76

Day's High

16.41

Day's Low

15.85

52 Week's High

35.8

52 Week's Low

15.92

Book Value

6.45

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

235.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Take Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Take Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Take Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.89%

Foreign: 52.89%

Indian: 0.51%

Non-Promoter- 46.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Take Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.79

14.79

14.79

14.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.62

287.98

283.65

760.28

Net Worth

95.41

302.77

298.44

775.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.86

2.46

2.43

18.84

yoy growth (%)

-24.53

1.14

-87.06

-20.05

Raw materials

0

0

-2.24

-4.61

As % of sales

0

0

92.2

24.47

Employee costs

-4.12

-6.32

-5.26

-5.54

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-7.3

25.5

14.74

14.57

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.74

-0.79

-0.79

Tax paid

1.27

-0.56

0.5

-0.15

Working capital

10.01

-100.71

206.51

75.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.53

1.14

-87.06

-20.05

Op profit growth

-7.3

3.3

303.88

-181.47

EBIT growth

-126.78

66.45

-10.97

-14.43

Net profit growth

-68.75

63.5

5.75

-20.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

65.61

189.07

655.19

774.01

2,212.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.61

189.07

655.19

774.01

2,212.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.57

8.45

16.57

14.27

26.39

View Annually Results

Take Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Take Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

H R Srinivasan

Executive Director

Shobana N S

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Srinivasan.

Director

CHELLA GOWRISHANKAR

Independent Director

CHANDRASEKARAN NAGARAJAN

Independent Director

Rangasami Seshadri

Independent Director

Kiran Sharma

Independent Director

RAMESH GOPAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Take Solutions Ltd

Summary

Take Solutions Limited was incorporated on December 20, 2000. The Company has been promoted by a team of domain experts in the supply chain management sector of the software industry.TAKE Solutions delivers domain-intensive services and solutions in Life Sciences, Software and Information Technology. In the fast-growing Life Sciences space, the Company offers clients a unique combination of full-service Clinical, Regulatory and Safety services backed by unique technology expertise. Its range of services span from clinical trials to regulatory submissions to post-marketing safety, all backed by insights derived through proprietary industry networks forums. With a team of leading Life Sciences experts, best-in-class systems and processes, and bespoke, industry-specific technology and analytics, the Company delivers successful outcomes for clients. Its global roster of clients includes large and small innovator biopharmaceutical companies as well as generics manufacturers. As of March 31, 2024, TAKE Solutions Pte Ltd owned 52.90% of the Companys equity share capital and has the ability to control its operating and financial policies.In Supply Chain Management, TAKE through its subsidiaries focuses on niche engineering services, supply chain collaboration and product re-engineering. Its IP-led approach enables clients to automate supply chain processes, track, trace & control at item level, mandate supplier compliance, and streamline material & shipment movement, and thus optimiz
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Take Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Take Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Take Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Take Solutions Ltd is ₹235.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Take Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Take Solutions Ltd is 0 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Take Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Take Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Take Solutions Ltd is ₹15.92 and ₹35.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Take Solutions Ltd?

Take Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.96%, 3 Years at -30.70%, 1 Year at -29.26%, 6 Month at -23.21%, 3 Month at -20.68% and 1 Month at -6.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Take Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Take Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Take Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.