Summary

Take Solutions Limited was incorporated on December 20, 2000. The Company has been promoted by a team of domain experts in the supply chain management sector of the software industry.TAKE Solutions delivers domain-intensive services and solutions in Life Sciences, Software and Information Technology. In the fast-growing Life Sciences space, the Company offers clients a unique combination of full-service Clinical, Regulatory and Safety services backed by unique technology expertise. Its range of services span from clinical trials to regulatory submissions to post-marketing safety, all backed by insights derived through proprietary industry networks forums. With a team of leading Life Sciences experts, best-in-class systems and processes, and bespoke, industry-specific technology and analytics, the Company delivers successful outcomes for clients. Its global roster of clients includes large and small innovator biopharmaceutical companies as well as generics manufacturers. As of March 31, 2024, TAKE Solutions Pte Ltd owned 52.90% of the Companys equity share capital and has the ability to control its operating and financial policies.In Supply Chain Management, TAKE through its subsidiaries focuses on niche engineering services, supply chain collaboration and product re-engineering. Its IP-led approach enables clients to automate supply chain processes, track, trace & control at item level, mandate supplier compliance, and streamline material & shipment movement, and thus optimiz

Read More