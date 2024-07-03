SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹16.39
Prev. Close₹16.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.76
Day's High₹16.41
Day's Low₹15.85
52 Week's High₹35.8
52 Week's Low₹15.92
Book Value₹6.45
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)235.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.79
14.79
14.79
14.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.62
287.98
283.65
760.28
Net Worth
95.41
302.77
298.44
775.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.86
2.46
2.43
18.84
yoy growth (%)
-24.53
1.14
-87.06
-20.05
Raw materials
0
0
-2.24
-4.61
As % of sales
0
0
92.2
24.47
Employee costs
-4.12
-6.32
-5.26
-5.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-7.3
25.5
14.74
14.57
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.74
-0.79
-0.79
Tax paid
1.27
-0.56
0.5
-0.15
Working capital
10.01
-100.71
206.51
75.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.53
1.14
-87.06
-20.05
Op profit growth
-7.3
3.3
303.88
-181.47
EBIT growth
-126.78
66.45
-10.97
-14.43
Net profit growth
-68.75
63.5
5.75
-20.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
65.61
189.07
655.19
774.01
2,212.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.61
189.07
655.19
774.01
2,212.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.57
8.45
16.57
14.27
26.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
H R Srinivasan
Executive Director
Shobana N S
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Srinivasan.
Director
CHELLA GOWRISHANKAR
Independent Director
CHANDRASEKARAN NAGARAJAN
Independent Director
Rangasami Seshadri
Independent Director
Kiran Sharma
Independent Director
RAMESH GOPAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Take Solutions Ltd
Summary
Take Solutions Limited was incorporated on December 20, 2000. The Company has been promoted by a team of domain experts in the supply chain management sector of the software industry.TAKE Solutions delivers domain-intensive services and solutions in Life Sciences, Software and Information Technology. In the fast-growing Life Sciences space, the Company offers clients a unique combination of full-service Clinical, Regulatory and Safety services backed by unique technology expertise. Its range of services span from clinical trials to regulatory submissions to post-marketing safety, all backed by insights derived through proprietary industry networks forums. With a team of leading Life Sciences experts, best-in-class systems and processes, and bespoke, industry-specific technology and analytics, the Company delivers successful outcomes for clients. Its global roster of clients includes large and small innovator biopharmaceutical companies as well as generics manufacturers. As of March 31, 2024, TAKE Solutions Pte Ltd owned 52.90% of the Companys equity share capital and has the ability to control its operating and financial policies.In Supply Chain Management, TAKE through its subsidiaries focuses on niche engineering services, supply chain collaboration and product re-engineering. Its IP-led approach enables clients to automate supply chain processes, track, trace & control at item level, mandate supplier compliance, and streamline material & shipment movement, and thus optimiz
Read More
The Take Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Take Solutions Ltd is ₹235.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Take Solutions Ltd is 0 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Take Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Take Solutions Ltd is ₹15.92 and ₹35.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Take Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.96%, 3 Years at -30.70%, 1 Year at -29.26%, 6 Month at -23.21%, 3 Month at -20.68% and 1 Month at -6.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.