|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Sep 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith the notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on October 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.10.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 9, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)
