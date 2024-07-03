Take Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
30.06
35.55
88.25
100.82
248.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.06
35.55
88.25
100.82
248.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.15
0.42
-0.85
9.3
11.75
Total Income
31.21
35.97
87.4
110.12
260.37
Total Expenditure
136.96
35.3
138.69
133.21
989.28
PBIDT
-105.75
0.67
-51.3
-23.08
-728.92
Interest
2.54
2.89
4.25
3.21
10.98
PBDT
-108.29
-2.23
-55.54
-26.29
-739.89
Depreciation
3.43
4.45
8.06
8.78
29.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.55
0.19
2.63
0.59
-0.21
Deferred Tax
0.48
0
-0.41
-1.13
1.5
Reported Profit After Tax
-112.75
-6.87
-65.81
-34.54
-770.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.14
-0.23
-0.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-112.75
-6.87
-65.95
-34.32
-770.17
Extra-ordinary Items
-92.82
-0.35
-60.55
-3.25
-693.37
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-19.93
-6.52
-5.4
-31.07
-76.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.47
0
-2.14
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.62
14.62
14.62
14.62
14.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-351.79
1.88
-58.13
-22.89
-293.18
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-375.08
-19.32
-74.57
-34.25
-309.81
