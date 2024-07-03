iifl-logo-icon 1
Take Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

15.89
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

30.06

35.55

88.25

100.82

248.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.06

35.55

88.25

100.82

248.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.15

0.42

-0.85

9.3

11.75

Total Income

31.21

35.97

87.4

110.12

260.37

Total Expenditure

136.96

35.3

138.69

133.21

989.28

PBIDT

-105.75

0.67

-51.3

-23.08

-728.92

Interest

2.54

2.89

4.25

3.21

10.98

PBDT

-108.29

-2.23

-55.54

-26.29

-739.89

Depreciation

3.43

4.45

8.06

8.78

29.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.55

0.19

2.63

0.59

-0.21

Deferred Tax

0.48

0

-0.41

-1.13

1.5

Reported Profit After Tax

-112.75

-6.87

-65.81

-34.54

-770.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.14

-0.23

-0.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-112.75

-6.87

-65.95

-34.32

-770.17

Extra-ordinary Items

-92.82

-0.35

-60.55

-3.25

-693.37

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-19.93

-6.52

-5.4

-31.07

-76.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.47

0

-2.14

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.62

14.62

14.62

14.62

14.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-351.79

1.88

-58.13

-22.89

-293.18

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-375.08

-19.32

-74.57

-34.25

-309.81

