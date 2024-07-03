iifl-logo-icon 1
Take Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

15.89
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

52.4

151.53

613.97

553.02

1,842.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52.4

151.53

613.97

553.02

1,842.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.51

10.27

13.5

15.61

10.76

Total Income

53.91

161.8

627.47

568.63

1,853

Total Expenditure

51.02

187.7

576.94

827.17

1,518.36

PBIDT

2.89

-25.9

50.53

-258.54

334.64

Interest

4.21

4.17

27.47

29.03

31.01

PBDT

-1.32

-30.07

23.06

-287.57

303.63

Depreciation

6.3

12.54

73.53

87.3

126.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.09

0.52

6.43

4.67

31.93

Deferred Tax

0.29

1.26

-3.01

2.41

-3.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.01

-44.39

-53.89

-381.94

148.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.09

0.01

1.12

2.64

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.01

-44.48

-53.9

-383.06

145.57

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.3

-2.88

0

-153.68

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.71

-41.6

-53.9

-229.38

145.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.62

-3.04

-3.69

-26.25

9.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.62

14.62

14.62

14.62

14.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.51

-17.09

8.23

-46.75

18.16

PBDTM(%)

-2.51

-19.84

3.75

-51.99

16.48

PATM(%)

-17.19

-29.29

-8.77

-69.06

8.04

