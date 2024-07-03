Take Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
52.4
151.53
613.97
553.02
1,842.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52.4
151.53
613.97
553.02
1,842.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.51
10.27
13.5
15.61
10.76
Total Income
53.91
161.8
627.47
568.63
1,853
Total Expenditure
51.02
187.7
576.94
827.17
1,518.36
PBIDT
2.89
-25.9
50.53
-258.54
334.64
Interest
4.21
4.17
27.47
29.03
31.01
PBDT
-1.32
-30.07
23.06
-287.57
303.63
Depreciation
6.3
12.54
73.53
87.3
126.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.09
0.52
6.43
4.67
31.93
Deferred Tax
0.29
1.26
-3.01
2.41
-3.09
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.01
-44.39
-53.89
-381.94
148.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.09
0.01
1.12
2.64
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.01
-44.48
-53.9
-383.06
145.57
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.3
-2.88
0
-153.68
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.71
-41.6
-53.9
-229.38
145.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.62
-3.04
-3.69
-26.25
9.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.62
14.62
14.62
14.62
14.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.51
-17.09
8.23
-46.75
18.16
PBDTM(%)
-2.51
-19.84
3.75
-51.99
16.48
PATM(%)
-17.19
-29.29
-8.77
-69.06
8.04
