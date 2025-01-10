iifl-logo-icon 1
Take Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

15.03
(-3.41%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.79

14.79

14.79

14.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.62

287.98

283.65

760.28

Net Worth

95.41

302.77

298.44

775.07

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.82

2.39

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

95.41

304.59

300.83

775.07

Fixed Assets

0.11

2.12

3.24

4.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

101.87

242.56

154.68

516.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.53

0

2.39

Networking Capital

-7.15

52.85

140.13

239.97

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

4.3

2.37

Debtor Days

464.83

Other Current Assets

16.61

66.95

146.77

248.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.51

-4.55

-4.48

-1.88

Creditor Days

368.72

Other Current Liabilities

-23.25

-9.55

-6.46

-9.31

Cash

0.6

6.53

2.78

11.5

Total Assets

95.43

304.59

300.83

775.07

