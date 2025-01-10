Take Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.79
14.79
14.79
14.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.62
287.98
283.65
760.28
Net Worth
95.41
302.77
298.44
775.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.82
2.39
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
95.41
304.59
300.83
775.07
Fixed Assets
0.11
2.12
3.24
4.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
101.87
242.56
154.68
516.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.53
0
2.39
Networking Capital
-7.15
52.85
140.13
239.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
4.3
2.37
Debtor Days
464.83
Other Current Assets
16.61
66.95
146.77
248.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.51
-4.55
-4.48
-1.88
Creditor Days
368.72
Other Current Liabilities
-23.25
-9.55
-6.46
-9.31
Cash
0.6
6.53
2.78
11.5
Total Assets
95.43
304.59
300.83
775.07
