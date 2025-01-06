Take Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-7.3
25.5
14.74
14.57
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.74
-0.79
-0.79
Tax paid
1.27
-0.56
0.5
-0.15
Working capital
10.01
-100.71
206.51
75.96
Other operating items
Operating
2.41
-77.51
220.96
89.58
Capital expenditure
0.07
4.47
0.04
-36.95
Free cash flow
2.48
-73.04
221.01
52.63
Equity raised
1,503.51
1,480.83
1,269.31
806.26
Investing
-0.54
103.45
53.95
29.53
Financing
3.85
3.85
0
72.77
Dividends paid
0
0
23.66
7.99
Net in cash
1,509.31
1,515.08
1,567.94
969.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.