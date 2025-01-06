iifl-logo-icon 1
Take Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.68
(-4.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Take Solutions Ltd

Take Solutions FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-7.3

25.5

14.74

14.57

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.74

-0.79

-0.79

Tax paid

1.27

-0.56

0.5

-0.15

Working capital

10.01

-100.71

206.51

75.96

Other operating items

Operating

2.41

-77.51

220.96

89.58

Capital expenditure

0.07

4.47

0.04

-36.95

Free cash flow

2.48

-73.04

221.01

52.63

Equity raised

1,503.51

1,480.83

1,269.31

806.26

Investing

-0.54

103.45

53.95

29.53

Financing

3.85

3.85

0

72.77

Dividends paid

0

0

23.66

7.99

Net in cash

1,509.31

1,515.08

1,567.94

969.19

