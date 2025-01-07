iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Take Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.09
(2.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Take Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.86

2.46

2.43

18.84

yoy growth (%)

-24.53

1.14

-87.06

-20.05

Raw materials

0

0

-2.24

-4.61

As % of sales

0

0

92.2

24.47

Employee costs

-4.12

-6.32

-5.26

-5.54

As % of sales

221.54

256.4

215.87

29.41

Other costs

-13.47

-13.11

-11.35

-12.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

723.85

531.87

465.83

67.7

Operating profit

-15.73

-16.97

-16.43

-4.06

OPM

-845.4

-688.28

-673.91

-21.58

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.74

-0.79

-0.79

Interest expense

-0.35

-0.42

-0.83

-2.92

Other income

10.35

44.64

32.8

22.36

Profit before tax

-7.3

25.5

14.74

14.57

Taxes

1.27

-0.56

0.5

-0.15

Tax rate

-17.46

-2.22

3.44

-1.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.02

24.93

15.25

14.42

Exceptional items

13.81

0

0

0

Net profit

7.79

24.93

15.25

14.42

yoy growth (%)

-68.75

63.5

5.75

-20.88

NPM

418.69

1,011.27

625.59

76.53

Take Solutions : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Take Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.