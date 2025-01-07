Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.86
2.46
2.43
18.84
yoy growth (%)
-24.53
1.14
-87.06
-20.05
Raw materials
0
0
-2.24
-4.61
As % of sales
0
0
92.2
24.47
Employee costs
-4.12
-6.32
-5.26
-5.54
As % of sales
221.54
256.4
215.87
29.41
Other costs
-13.47
-13.11
-11.35
-12.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
723.85
531.87
465.83
67.7
Operating profit
-15.73
-16.97
-16.43
-4.06
OPM
-845.4
-688.28
-673.91
-21.58
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.74
-0.79
-0.79
Interest expense
-0.35
-0.42
-0.83
-2.92
Other income
10.35
44.64
32.8
22.36
Profit before tax
-7.3
25.5
14.74
14.57
Taxes
1.27
-0.56
0.5
-0.15
Tax rate
-17.46
-2.22
3.44
-1.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.02
24.93
15.25
14.42
Exceptional items
13.81
0
0
0
Net profit
7.79
24.93
15.25
14.42
yoy growth (%)
-68.75
63.5
5.75
-20.88
NPM
418.69
1,011.27
625.59
76.53
