Take Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

15.65
(1.23%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:04:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.02

39.41

18.04

30.52

Op profit growth

-143.24

-44.89

16.87

22.94

EBIT growth

-722.12

-86.41

11.24

17.46

Net profit growth

3,557.15

-107.7

12.14

19.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9.43

7.63

19.3

19.5

EBIT margin

-22.79

1.28

13.15

13.95

Net profit margin

-58.39

-0.55

10.1

10.64

RoCE

-9.21

1.47

14.36

16.73

RoNW

-8.37

-0.21

3.58

4.63

RoA

-5.9

-0.16

2.75

3.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-30.78

-0.75

10.96

10.95

Dividend per share

0

0

1.6

1

Cash EPS

-38.8

-12.26

3.85

4.24

Book value per share

76.9

107.73

91.05

69.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.46

-52.93

14.91

11.56

P/CEPS

-1.15

-3.23

42.34

29.82

P/B

0.58

0.36

1.79

1.82

EV/EBIDTA

-18.67

5.6

7.66

6.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

16.48

7.38

Tax payout

6.33

-15.28

-14.95

-11.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

267.54

96.49

104.1

100.12

Inventory days

0.95

1.66

3.92

5.28

Creditor days

-22.07

-9.94

-13.99

-16.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.72

-0.68

-10.05

-8.29

Net debt / equity

0.42

0.32

-0.01

0.13

Net debt / op. profit

-6.5

3

-0.05

0.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-61.2

-32.47

-28.14

-28.78

Other costs

-48.22

-59.89

-52.54

-51.7

