|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.02
39.41
18.04
30.52
Op profit growth
-143.24
-44.89
16.87
22.94
EBIT growth
-722.12
-86.41
11.24
17.46
Net profit growth
3,557.15
-107.7
12.14
19.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.43
7.63
19.3
19.5
EBIT margin
-22.79
1.28
13.15
13.95
Net profit margin
-58.39
-0.55
10.1
10.64
RoCE
-9.21
1.47
14.36
16.73
RoNW
-8.37
-0.21
3.58
4.63
RoA
-5.9
-0.16
2.75
3.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-30.78
-0.75
10.96
10.95
Dividend per share
0
0
1.6
1
Cash EPS
-38.8
-12.26
3.85
4.24
Book value per share
76.9
107.73
91.05
69.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.46
-52.93
14.91
11.56
P/CEPS
-1.15
-3.23
42.34
29.82
P/B
0.58
0.36
1.79
1.82
EV/EBIDTA
-18.67
5.6
7.66
6.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
16.48
7.38
Tax payout
6.33
-15.28
-14.95
-11.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
267.54
96.49
104.1
100.12
Inventory days
0.95
1.66
3.92
5.28
Creditor days
-22.07
-9.94
-13.99
-16.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.72
-0.68
-10.05
-8.29
Net debt / equity
0.42
0.32
-0.01
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
-6.5
3
-0.05
0.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-61.2
-32.47
-28.14
-28.78
Other costs
-48.22
-59.89
-52.54
-51.7
