Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Twenty Third (23rd) Annual Report along with audited financial statements - both Standalone and Consolidated, for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

1. Financial Performance Summary

The Companys financial highlights for the year ended March 31,2024, are summarized below: (Rs in Million)

Particulars Consolidated Standalone March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31,2024 March 31, 2023 Total Income 671.81 1,975.17 (62.03) 652.90 Total Expenses 923.88 2,324.00 163.94 551.51 EBITDA (119.01) (105.89) (211.48) 118.65 Depreciation & Amortization 78.75 168.40 7.16 11.11 Finance Costs 54.31 74.54 7.33 6.15 Profit before exceptional items (252.07) (348.83) (225.97) 101.39 Exceptional Items (931.83) (103.90) (1,086.46) (54.42) Profit before tax (1,183.90) (452.73) (2,032.43) 46.97 Profit for the year from continuing operations (1,196.20) (469.53) (2,072.51) 42.85 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (1,196.28) (972.18) (2,073.59) 42.41 Earnings Per Share (8.18) (6.86) (14.01) 0.29 Equity Shares (in numbers Mn) 146.22 146.22 147.93 147.93

2. Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position between the end of the financial year and date of the report

One of the subsidiaries of the Company namely M/s. Navitas LLP has defaulted on repayment of principal and interest amount to ICICI Bank on April 30, 2024. In this regard, the Company had received a notice from Bank on May 17, 2024, regarding the invocation of Corporate Guarantee given to M/s. Navitas LLP amounting to Rs. 7.15 Crores. There are no other material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, which has occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

3. Companys Performance

During the year under review, your Company earned a Consolidated Revenue of Rs 671.81 Mn as compared to 1,975.17 Mn in the financial year 2022-23. The Profit/Loss for the year from continuing operations of Rs (1,196.20) Mn as compared to Rs (469.53) Mn in the financial year 2022-23. The Company, during the year, had a Standalone Revenue of Rs (62.03) Mn compared to Rs 652.90 Mn in the financial year 2022-23. The profit/loss from the continuing

operations for the year is Rs (2,072.51) Mn as compared to Rs 42.85 Mn in the financial year 2022-23.

An analysis of the Business and Financial Results are given in the Management Discussion and Analysis which forms part of this Annual Report.

4. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MD&A), for the year under review, as per provisions of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, inter-alia, capturing your Companys performance, industry trends and other material changes with respect to your Companys and its subsidiaries, wherever applicable, is presented separately, which forms part of this Annual Report.

5. Dividend

The company has not declared any dividend for the year due to inadequate profits during the year.

As per statutory requirements and norms, the Dividend Distribution Policy, in terms of Regulation 43A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulation"), is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report and is also available on Companys website at https://www.takesolutions.com/images/corporate_governance1/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

6. Capital Structure:

There was no change in the Capital structure i.e. Authorised, Issued and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company during the year.

7. Transfer to General Reserve

An amount of Rs 15.90 Mn was transferred to General Reserve on account of ESOP exercised/ lapsed by employees. Apart from this, no other amount has been transferred from Profit and Loss to General Reserve for the financial year 2023-24.

8. Holding Company

As on March 31, 2024, the equity holding of TAKE Solutions Pte Ltd, Singapore, the Holding Company is 52.90%.

9. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

As at March 31, 2024, the Company had 3 subsidiaries, the details of which are given elsewhere in the Annual Report under the relevant sections.

10. Change in Nature of Business, if any

There were no changes in the nature of business of the Company and its subsidiaries during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

11. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments

Pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, disclosure on particulars relating to Loans, Advances, Guarantees, and Investments are provided as under:

a) As on March 31,2024, the Company had an outstanding corporate guarantee given on behalf of the entity where control exists (disclosed to the extent of the borrowing outstanding as on Balance Sheet date) which includes Ecron Acunova Limited - Rs. 199.84 Mn.

b) During the year under review the Company has not availed any loan.

c) During the financial year, the Company has not made any investment other than investment made in the wholly owned subsidiary.

12. Related Party Transactions

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company during the year with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

All related party transactions were presented to the Audit Committee and Board of the Company, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions. The disclosure pertaining to the same has been provided in Form AOC-2 as Annexure 7.

The Policy on related party transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded in the Companys website at https://www.takesolutions.com/images/corporate_ governance1/policy-on-related-party-transactions.pdf

13. Employee Stock Options Scheme

In accordance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, the excess of the market price of the underlying Equity Shares as of date of the grant over the exercise price of the option, including upfront payments, if any, is to be recognized and amortized on a straight-line basis over the vesting period.

During the current financial year, the Company has not granted any options to its employees under TAKE Solutions Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2007.

Disclosure in compliance with the Rule 12 of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 14 of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 TAKE Solutions Ltd

Particulars of the ESOP Scheme 2007 as at March 31 2024

Particulars Series III Series IV Series V Series VI Grant Price - Rs 73.00 73.00 73.00 73.00 Fair Value per share - Rs 89.81 93.29 154.61 47.56 Grant Date August 07,2015 March 24, 2016, May 17, 2018 August 08, 2019 Vesting commences on August 06,2016 March 23, 2017, May 16, 2019 August 07, 2020, Vesting Schedule 30% of grant on August 06, 2016, subsequent 30% of grant on August 06, 2017 and balance 40% of grant on August 06, 2018 30% of grant on March 23, 2017, subsequent 30% of grant on March 23, 2018 and balance 40% of grant on March 23, 2019 30% of grant on May 16, 2019, subsequent 30% of grant on May 16, 2020 and balance 40% of grant on May 16, 2021 30% of grant on August 07, 2020, subsequent 30% of grant on August 07, 2021 and balance 40% of grant on August 07, 2022. Exercise period 5 Years 5 Years 5 Years 5 Years Option Granted and outstanding at the beginning of the year 100,000 20,000 25,000 25,000 Option granted during the year NIL NIL NIL NIL Option lapsed and /or withdrawn during the year 100,000 20,000 25,000 25,000 Option exercised during the year against which shares were allotted NIL NIL NIL NIL Option granted and outstanding at the end of the year of which - Option vested - Option yet to vest NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

Other Stock option details and the applicable disclosures as stipulated under Regulation 14 of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 with regard to Employees Stock Option Plan of the Company are available on the website of the Company at www.takesolutions.com

14. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgoings During the financial year 2023-24, your Companys foreign exchange earnings were T 19.21 Mn and foreign exchange outgoings were T Nil Mn as against T 52.21 Mn of foreign exchange earnings and T 1.72 Mn of foreign exchange outgoings for the financial year 2022-23.

15. Consolidated Financial Statements

The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Sec 129(3) and Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 and Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind-AS"), and other recognized accounting practices and policies. The Consolidated Financials are also available at the website of the Company http://www.takesolutions.com/.

16. Financials of the Company and its Subsidiaries

The detailed Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss (both Consolidated and Standalone) are provided

along with this Annual Report and are also available on Companys website at https://www.takesolutions.com/ investor-relation#finance.

The financial statements of the subsidiary Companies are available for inspection by the shareholders at the Registered Office of the Company. The Company will provide free of cost, the copy of the financial statements of its subsidiary companies to the shareholders upon request of the shareholders. However, as required, the financial data of the subsidiaries have been furnished as per Section 129(3) in Form AOC-1 as Annexure 4, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Further, pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, separate audited financial statements of each subsidiary of the Company in respect of a relevant financial year, are uploaded at least 21 days prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting and are also available at the website of the Company at https://www.takesolutions.com/investor- relation#finance

17. Other Disclosures

a) Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

b) Your Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights and sweat equity shares during the year under review.

c) Your Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings during the year.

d) Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost Audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the business activities carried out by the Company.

e) There are no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

f) Your Company has neither made any application nor any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code , 2016 during the year.

18. Corporate Governance

Your Company believes in adopting best practices of corporate governance. Your Company strives to maintain high standards of Corporate Governance through interactions with all stakeholders. As per the Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015, a separate section on Corporate Governance followed by your Company, along with a certificate from the auditors confirming the level of compliance with the corporate governance norms under SEBI LODR Regulation 2015 is attached and forms part of the Boards Report as Annexure 1.

19. Internal Control And Its Adequacy:

Adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of the Companys business, size and complexity of its operations are in place and have been operating effectively. The Directors have laid down policies and procedures which are adopted by the company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. Apart from this, your Company has also engaged a full- fledged professional Internal Audit firm to test and check the Internal Controls of all systems and suggest corrective and remedial measures.

The Audit Committee deliberated with the members of the Management, considered the systems as laid down and met the internal audit team and statutory auditors to ascertain their views on the internal financial control systems. The Audit Committee satisfied itself as to the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal financial control systems as laid down and kept the Board of Directors informed. However, the Company recognises that no matter how the internal control framework is, it has inherent limitations and accordingly, periodic audits and reviews ensure that such systems are updated on regular intervals.

20. Internal Audit

Internal Audit of the company is handled by Mr. N. Ramakrishnan, an independent Chartered Accountant, for evaluating the adequacy of internal controls and concurrently reviews majority of the transactions in value terms. Independence of the firm and compliance is ensured by the direct reporting of the firm to the Audit Committee of the Board.

21. Statutory Audit

M/s. Sundar Srini & Sridhar, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration No. 004201S) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five years commencing from conclusion of 21st Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 26th Annual General Meeting. The Statutory Auditors report on the financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) contains a qualified opinion as provided hereunder:

Qualifications on Standalone Financial Statements:

1. As stated in Note No 2.4(a) Standalone financial statements show tax assets to an extent of T 88.32 Million pertain to various assessment years relating to the financial periods ending upto March 31, 2021. In the absence of sufficient appropriate evidence to corroborate managements assessment of recoverability of these balances, we are unable to comment on the carrying value of above receivables and the shortfall, if any, on the amount that would be ultimately realizable from the tax authorities considering the fact that the Companys contingent liabilities as at 31 March 2024 include contingent liabilities as stated in Note No. 4(a) aggregating to INR 113.30 Million pertaining to direct tax litigations pending before various forums relating to the above periods, for which the assessment on whether the outflow of resource embodying economic benefits is probable or not as per the requirements of Ind AS 37- "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" is in progress. In the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon the appropriateness and classification of the aforesaid amounts as provision or contingent liabilities as at 31 March 2024 in accordance with Ind AS 37, "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" and the consequential impact, if any, on the total liabilities and loss as at and for the year then ended.

2. Considering the business operations of the Company are severely impacted as stated in Note No. 13 to the standalone financial Statement, we are unable to comment on the usage/recoverability of indirect tax credit/receivables of INR 61.29 Million and the consequential impact, if any, on the total assets and loss as at and for the year then ended is not ascertainable.

3. We draw your attention to Note No. 13 to the standalone financial Statement, which indicates that the Company has incurred huge loss after tax of INR 2072.51 Million for the year ended March 31, 2024 on account of recognition of impairment loss on certain financial assets resulting in substantial reduction of net worth of the Company as on March 31, 2024. Further, significant deterioration in the value of the assets used to generate cash flows was seen over the last two years as evidenced by lower volume of business. In addition, the Company has significant litigations under direct tax law and the outcome & impact of which is unascertainable. Furthermore, the Company has significant unpaid statutory dues. The cumulative effect of these factors and the possible impact of the matters stated in (1) & (2) above indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the Company may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Despite the above factors, the Standalone Financial Statements have been prepared on a "going concern basis" and no adjustment has been made to the carrying value of assets and liabilities as the Company is exploring various funding options for expansion and also expects improvement in the overall level of operations in the Generics Development Capabilities vertical as evidenced by capital investment and other expansion plans undertaken during the reporting period in the said business. While the plans for the revival of business operations are in place, the consequential impact on the going concern assumption is not ascertainable at this stage and hence we are unable to comment on whether the preparation of standalone financial statements on a going concern basis is appropriate and on the consequential impact, if any, on the standalone financial statements.

Response by the Management

1 Tax Assets to an extent of Rs 88.32 Million recognised in the standalone financial statements pertain to various assessment years relating to the financial periods ending upto March 31, 2021, are fully recoverable upon completion of the assessment / disposal of the appeals pending in various forums. The refunds are withheld/ under process on account of disputes pending before various forums and no impairment is considered necessary and further the Management expects a favourable outcome on the pending tax litigations.

2 Management has actively engaged consultants to claim refunds where the same is allowed by Laws and balance amount can be carried forward and set off against any future tax liability that may arise once the business get revived.

3 The Annual Standalone Financial Results have been prepared on a "going concern basis" and no adjustment has been made to the carrying value of assets and liabilities as the Company is exploring various funding options for expansion and also expects substantial improvement in the overall level of operations in the Generics Development Capabilities vertical as evidenced by capital investment and other expansion plans undertaken during the reporting period in the said business

Qualifications on Consolidated Financial Statements:

1 Tax assets appearing in the consolidated financial statements to an extent of INR 118.70 Million pertain to various assessment years relating to the financial periods ending upto March 31, 2021 as stated in Note No 14(a) to consolidated financial statements. In the absence of sufficient appropriate evidence to corroborate the respective entitys managements assessment of recoverability of these balances we are unable to comment on the carrying value of above receivables and the shortfall, if any, on the amount that would be ultimately realizable from the tax authorities considering the fact that the Groups contingent liabilities as at 31 March 2024 include contingent liabilities aggregating to INR 726.26 Million pertaining to direct tax litigations pending before various forums relating to the above periods as stated in Note No. 4 consolidated financial statements, for which the assessment on whether the outflow of resource embodying economic benefits is probable or not as per the requirements of Ind AS 37- "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" is in progress. In the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon the appropriateness and classification of the aforesaid amounts as provision or contingent liabilities as at 31 March 2024 in accordance with Ind AS 37, "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" and the consequential impact, if any, on the total liabilities and loss of the Group as at and for the year then ended.

2 As stated in Note No: 14(b) to the consolidated financial statements, the contract assets of INR 147.98 Million disclosed under current financial assets and deferred revenue of INR 174.56 Million disclosed under other current liabilities pertaining to businesses which were novated needs to be reconciled as on March 31, 2024. In the absence of such reconciliation statement, we are unable to comment on the impact on the consolidated financial statements and further as stated in Note No 14(b) disclosures in respect of movement in contract balances and deferred revenue and remaining performance obligation as at the end of the reporting period could not be made in accordance with Ind AS 115.

3 Considering the business operations of the Company and its subsidiary Navitas LLP are severely impacted as stated in Note No 13 to the consolidated financial statements, we are unable to comment on the usage/ recoverability of indirect tax credit/receivables of INR 95.78 Million and the consequential impact, if any, on the total assets and loss of the Group as at and for the year then ended is not ascertainable.

4 We draw your attention to Note No 13 to the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Group has incurred huge loss after tax of INR 1196.20 Million for the year ended March 31, 2024 on account of recognition of impairment loss on certain financial assets and goodwill on consolidation resulting in negative networth for the Group as on March 31,2024. In addition, the Group has negative working capital as at the end of current financial year and previous financial year. Further, significant deterioration in the value of the assets used to generate cash flows was seen over the last two years as evidenced by lower volume of business. In addition, the Group has significant litigations under direct tax law and the outcome & impact of which is unascertainable. Furthermore, the Group has significant unpaid statutory dues. The cumulative effect of these factors and the possible impact of the matters stated in (a) to (c) above indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Groups ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the Group may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Despite the above factors, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a "going concern basis" and no adjustment has been made to the carrying value of assets and liabilities as the Group is exploring various funding options for expansion and also expects improvement in the overall level of operations in the Generics Development Capabilities vertical as evidenced by capital investment and other expansion plans undertaken during the reporting period in the said business. While the plans for the revival of business operations are in place, the consequential impact on the going concern assumption is not ascertainable at this stage and hence we are unable to comment on whether the preparation of consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis is appropriate and on the consequential impact, if any, on the consolidated financial statements.

Response by the Management

1 Tax Assets to the extent of Rs 118.70 Million pertain to various assessment years relating to the financial periods ending upto March 31, 2021, which according to the management are fully recoverable upon completion of the assessment / disposal of the appeals pending in various forums. The refunds are withheld/ under process on account of disputes pending before various forums and no impairment is considered necessary. Further, Management expects a favourable outcome on the pending tax litigations.

2 Contract Assets and Deferred Revenue include balances in respect of contracts novated during the year ended March 31, 2024, which are under reconciliation and confirmation. According to the management, the adjustments if any required upon completion of the reconciliation process will not be material.

3 Management has actively engaged consultants to claim refunds where the same is allowed by Laws and balance amount can be carried forward and set off against any future tax liability that may arise once the business get revived.

4. The Annual Consolidated Financial results have been prepared on a "going concern basis" and no adjustment has been made to the carrying value of assets and liabilities as the Group is exploring various funding options for expansion and also expects improvement in the overall level of operations in the Generics Development Capabilities vertical as evidenced by capital investment and other expansion plans undertaken during the reporting period in the said business.

22. Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board had appointed M/s. AKB & Associates Company Secretaries LLP, Practicing Company Secretary, to carry out the Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the financial year ended March 31,2024 is enclosed as Annexure 2 to this Report. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Secretarial Auditor in his report.

23. Reporting of Frauds by Auditors

Pursuant to provisions of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditor has reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee during the year under review.

24. Transfer of Unpaid and Unclaimed Amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("Rules"), the Company is required to transfer the following amount to IEPF established by the Government of India: -

a) the dividend that remains unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven (7) years.

b) the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven (7) consecutive years or more.

c) Accordingly, your Company in its various communications to the shareholders from time to time, request them to claim their unpaid/unclaimed amount of dividend and shares due for transfer to the IEPF account established by Central Government. Further, in compliance with the IEPF (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (IEPF Rules) including statutory modifications thereof, the Company publishes notice in newspapers and also sends specific letters to all the shareholders, whose shares are due to be transferred to IEPF, to enable them to claim their rightful dues.

d) During the year under review, the company was required to transfer unclaimed amounts pertaining to the dividend declared for the Financial Years 2015-16 Final, 2016-17 First Interim and 2016-17 Second Interim. All the, unclaimed dividends pertaining to the Financial Year 2015-16 Final, 2016-17 First Interim and 2016-17 Second Interim amounting to Rs 3,21,870, Rs 1,30,532 and Rs 1,38,657 respectively was duly transferred to IEPF account as per the stipulated timelines.

e) The unclaimed amount pertaining to the dividend declared for the Financial Year 2016-17 - Final Dividend, 2017-18 - 1st Interim Dividend and 2017-18 - 2nd Interim Dividend shall be transferred to IEPF on September 17, 2024, December 15, 2024, and March 17, 2025, respectively.

f) Details of unclaimed dividend as on March 31, 2024, has been provided under the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual Report.

Members who have so far not encashed their dividend warrant(s) or those yet to claim their dividend amounts may write to the Company Secretary/Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited).

25. Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR)

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and the amendment dated May 5, 2021, with effect from financial year 2022-2023, the top one thousand listed entities based on market capitalization shall submit a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) in the format as specified by the Board from time to time. Since the Company was not in top 1000 listed entities as on March 31, 2024 and thereafter, the Company is not required to submit BRSR under Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI LODR Regulations.

26. Risk Management

Your Company also has a Risk Management Framework in place covering critical areas of operations. This framework is reviewed periodically keeping in mind the business dynamics and external environment and provides the guidelines for managing the various risks across the business.

Further details on risk management can be found in the Risk Management Report, forming part of this Annual Report.

27. Code for Prevention of Insider Trading

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. This Code of Conduct also includes code for practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information which has been made available on the Companys website at https://www.takesolutions.com/images/corporate%20 governance/code-of-conduct-for-prohibition-of-insider- trading.pdf.

28. Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for directors and employees in confirmation with Section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of Listing Regulations, to report concerns about unethical behavior. The details of the policy have been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which is part of this report and is also available on Companys website at https://www. takesolutions.com/images/corporate%20governance/ whistle-blower-policy.pdf

29. Information Required under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013

Your Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and has also instituted a policy and framework for employees to report sexual harassment cases at workplace. The Companys process ensures complete anonymity and confidentiality of information. Adequate workshops and awareness programmes against sexual harassment are conducted across the organization. There were no complaints pending for the redressal at the beginning of the year and no complaints received during the financial year by the Companys POSH Committee. The Policy on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace is available on Companys website at https://www.takesolutions.com/images/corporate%20governance/policy-on-prevention-of-sexual-harassment-at-workplace.pdf.

30. Particulars of Employees

Information required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided as Annexure 6A to this report. Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, no employee who draw a remuneration of more than Rs 1.20 crores per annum or Rs 8.5 lakh per month, was employed throughout the financial year or part of the Financial Year.

31. Corporate Social Responsibility

Your Company has always been committed to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & sustainability initiatives. As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, a company meeting the specified criteria shall spend at least 2% of its average net profits for three immediately preceding financial years towards CSR activities. Since 2013, your Company has contributed towards multiple worthy causes, often going above and beyond this mandate.

During the year under review, since the Company has not crossed the thresholds as specified under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to spend any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility Activities.

Your Company continues to support causes across healthcare, education and environmental sustainability, and we look forward to taking up many more critical projects in better times ahead. The detailed CSR report in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is forming part of this report as Annexure -5.

Contents of CSR Policy is also available on Companys website at https://www.takesolutions.com/images/about- take/Corporate-Social-Responsibility.pdf.

32. Particulars Regarding Conservation of Energy, Re- search and Development, and Technology Absorption

a. Measures taken to reduce energy consumption:

• Continual improvement of 9 % efficiency by Optimal cooling of work areas and data centers, Preventive maintenance in the UPS and AC plant to ensure efficient working of the equipment, utilization of lights and stand- alone air conditioners only when required and disposal of HW obsolesces.

• Motion Sensors have been placed in meeting rooms & Cabin areas to control the lighting usage effectively, by turn off the lights when no one is using the room helps to not waste excess energy and improve the environment.

b. Technology Absorption -

• Adoption of XDR (Extended Detection and Recovery) to obtain Secure better outcomes, Optimize Security Operation, Harmonize and simplify response across Enterprises. It also provides applications, vulnerability and security configuration visibility at Endpoints.

• Adoption of Cloud Service better availability and manageability for Business application. It also provides Secure access for authenticated users.

• Adoption of DRaaS ( Disaster as a Service ) for On- prem Business application backup copy on cloud to provide continuous Business application availability in the event of Disaster

• Adoption of Muti-Factor Authentication for VPN Network to provide secure access to on-prem Business application, File server, etc.

• Adoption of Multi Factor Authentication to login our O365 Mail service, it provides additional security by requiring a second form of verification and delivers strong authentication through a range of easy-to-use validation methods from the users mobile devices.

• Adoption of Microsoft Teams for business as an internal official communication tool along with Integrated audio conference bridge which allows participants to dial into Microsoft Teams meetings via multiple devices for the O365 users.

• Adoption Data loss prevention (DLP) which will ensure that sensitive data is not lost, misused, or accessed by unauthorized users, will also help us to meet compliance and auditing requirements and identify areas of weakness and anomalies for forensics and incident response

• Adoption of ADSelfService which has integrated self- service password management and single sign on solution. This solution helps domain users perform self-service password reset, self-service account unlocks, employee self-update of personal details in Microsoft Windows Active Directory. It also offers Windows two-factor authentication for all remote and local logins. Administrators find it easy to automate password resets, account unlocks while optimizing IT expenses associated with help desk calls.

• Adoption of Next Generation AV solution, Endpoint detection and response (EDR), also known as endpoint threat detection and response (ETDR), is an integrated endpoint security solution that combines real-time continuous monitoring and collection of endpoint data with rules-based automated response and analysis capabilities, which are designed to detect and remove any malware or any other form of malicious activity on a network.

• Adoption of enterprise-ready security monitoring solution named "Wazuh" for threat detection, integrity monitoring, incident response and compliance, which will be used to collect, aggregate, index and analyses security data, helping organizations detect intrusions, threats and behavioral anomalies.

• Adoption of "UpGuard Breachsight" which helps to assess our organizations security posture with easy- to-understand and also helps to improve our security and find leaked employee credentials exposed to the public Internet, typo squatted domains and software vulnerabilities

• Adoption of Privileged Access Management (PAM) refers to systems that securely manage the accounts of users who have elevated permissions to critical, corporate resources, those user accounts are high value targets for cyber criminals.. It helps to ensure that any unauthorized access to target systems is denied,

• Adoption of Microsoft Teams for business as an internal official communication tool along with Integrated audio conference bridge which allows participants to dial into Microsoft Teams meetings via multiple devices for the O365 users.

• Dedicated SOC (Security Operation Center) team has formed to focus on Security Threat Monitoring and Response. This team will closely work with Blue team to fix vulnerabilities found in the IT systems.

• Adoption of 3-2-1 Backup Strategy to keep 3 copy of critical data. Two copies will be in two different physically separated Storage in on-site and one copy will be available in Off-site.

• Adoption of SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) for Critical Infrastructures services. Also integrated with SIEM (Security Incident & Event Management) for Deep analysis.

33. Extract of Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024, is available in the Company website and can be accessed at www.takesolutions.com.

34. Board of Directors

a) Boards Composition and Independence

Your Companys Board consists of industry leaders and visionaries who provide strategic direction and guidance to the organization. As on March 31 2024, the Board comprised of one Executive Directors and four Non-Executive Independent Directors and two Non-Executive Directors. None of the Directors of your Company are disqualified as per Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Your directors have made necessary disclosures, as required under various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations.

Definition of Independence of Directors is derived from Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has received necessary declarations under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, from the Independent Directors stating that they meet the prescribed criteria for independence. The Board, after undertaking assessment and on evaluation of the relationships disclosed, considered the following Non-Executive Directors as Independent Directors:

a) Mr. R. Seshadri

b) Mr. G. Ramesh

c) Dr. N. Chandrasekaran

d) Ms. Kiran Sharma

All Independent Directors have also affirmed compliance to the code of conduct for independent directors as prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013. For the purpose of Rule 8(5(iiia)) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board affirms the integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the Independent Director appointed during the year ended March 31, 2024. List of key skills, expertise and core competencies of the Board members is provided in Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

b) Committees of the Board

Your Companys Board has the following mandatory committees:

i) Audit Committee.

ii) Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

iii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

iv) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee; and

v) Risk Management Committee.

Details of terms of reference of the Committees, Committee membership changes, and attendance of Directors at meetings of the Committees etc. are provided in the Corporate Governance report that form part of this Annual Report.

c) Meetings of the Board & Committees

The Board meetings are normally held on a quarterly basis and a calendar of Meetings is usually prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. The Board met four (4) times during the financial year 2023-24 on May 29, 2023, August 14, 2023, November 8, 2023 and February 13, 2024. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days. The details of the meetings and the attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual Report.

d) Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the financial year, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") and in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), the appointment and resignation of the Directors are as follow:

i. Directors retiring by rotation.

Mr. Srinivasan H R retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. A resolution seeking shareholders approval for his re-appointment along with other required details forms part of the Notice.

35. Changes in Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. P. Srinivasan resigned from the position of Company Secretary of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of March 31, 2024.

36. Board Evaluation

In line with the Corporate Governance Guidelines of the Company and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulations 17 & 19 read with Part D of Schedule II of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Annual Performance Evaluation was conducted for all the Board Members as well as working of Board and its Committees. The Board evaluation framework has been designed in compliance with the requirements under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, and in accordance with the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by SEBI in January 2017.

37. Policy on Directors Nomination and Remuneration

The Policy formulates the criteria for determining qualifications, competencies, positive attributes and independence for appointment of the director (executive/ non-executive/independent) and also the criteria for determining the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. Details of Nomination, Remuneration & Evaluation policy of the Company is available on the Company website at https://www.takesolutions. com/images/corporate_governance1/Nomination- Remuneration-and-Evaluation-Policy.pdf and is provided as Annexure 6 to this Boards Report.

38. Board Policies

The details of the policies approved and adopted by the Board are available on Companys website at https://www.takesolutions.com.

39. Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company, inter alia, confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16(1 )(b) of Listing Regulations, as amended from Independent Directors confirming that they are not disqualified for continuing as an Independent Director In addition to the declaration by Independent Directors, pursuant to regulation 34(3) and schedule V para-C clause (10)(i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a certificate from a company secretary in practice that none of the directors on the board of the company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as directors of companies by the Board/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority is attached as Annexure-2B and forms part of this Board Report.

40. Familiarization Programme

The Board Members are provided various updates and presentations with respect to Companys business and operations, its future plans and outlook and other important developments, from time to time. Subject matter experts from the organization also provide regular updates to the Board Members regarding various developments.

These details are covered under various minutes and records maintained by the Company. Details regarding Companys business, operations and other requisite information may be found at the Companys website at www.takesolutions.com.

41. Directors Responsibility Statement

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the Internal, Statutory and Secretarial Auditors and external consultants, including the audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by management and the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during Financial Year 2023-24.

Pursuant to clause (c) of sub-section (3) and sub-section (5) of Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

ii. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

vi. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

42. Green Initiative

Electronic copy of the Annual Report for FY 2023-2024 and the Notice of the ensuing AGM is being sent to all shareholders whose email addresses are available in demat account and registered with Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent. As per the General Circular No. 20/2020 of Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated May 5, 2020, shareholders holding shares in demat form are requested to update their email addresses with their Depository Participant(s) and for shareholders holding shares in physical form, should get their email registered with Link Intime India Private Limited, Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent.

Acknowledgement

Your Directors wish to thank the Customers, Suppliers Bankers, Business Associates and Government Agencies and Shareholders for their continued support and co- operation. The Directors appreciate the contribution made by the employees for their dedication, hard work and support during these challenging times.