The Members of TAKE Solutions Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of TAKE Solutions Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. As stated in Note No 2.4(a) Standalone financial statements show tax assets to an extent of Rs 88.32 Million pertain to various assessment years relating to the financial periods ending upto March 31, 2021. In the absence of sufficient appropriate evidence to corroborate managements assessment of recoverability of these balances, we are unable to comment on the carrying value of above receivables and the shortfall, if any, on the amount that would be ultimately realizable from the tax authorities considering the fact that the Companys contingent liabilities as at 31 March 2024 include contingent liabilities as stated in Note No. 4(a) aggregating to INR 113.30 Million pertaining to direct tax litigations pending before various forums relating to the above periods, for which the assessment on whether the outflow of resource embodying economic benefits is probable or not as per the requirements of Ind AS 37- "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets"is in progress. In the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon the appropriateness and classification of the aforesaid amounts as provision or contingent liabilities as at 31 March 2024 in accordance with Ind AS 37, "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" and the consequential impact, if any, on the total liabilities and loss as at and for the year then ended.

2. Considering the business operations of the Company are severely impacted as stated in Note No. 13 to the standalone financial Statement, we are unable to comment on the usage/recoverability of indirect tax credit/receivables of INR 61.29 Million and the consequential impact, if any, on the total assets and loss as at and for the year then ended is not ascertainable.

3. We draw your attention to Note No. 13 to the standalone financial Statement, which indicates that the Company has incurred huge loss after tax of INR 2072.51 Million for the year ended March 31, 2024 on account of recognition of impairment loss on certain financial assets resulting in substantial reduction of net worth of the Company as on March 31, 2024. Further, significant deterioration in the value of the assets used to generate cash flows was seen over the last two years as evidenced by lower volume of business. In addition, the Company has significant litigations under direct tax law and the outcome & impact of which is unascertainable. Furthermore, the Company has significant unpaid statutory dues. The cumulative effect of these factors and the possible impact of the matters stated in (1) & (2) above indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the Company may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Despite the above factors, the Standalone Financial Statements have been prepared on a "going concern basis" and no adjustment has been made to the carrying value of assets and liabilities as the Company is exploring various funding options for expansion and also expects improvement in the overall level of operations in the Generics Development Capabilities vertical as evidenced by capital investment and other expansion plans undertaken during the reporting period in the said business. While the plans for the revival of business operations are in place, the consequential impact on the going concern assumption is not ascertainable at this stage and hence we are unable to comment on whether the preparation of standalone financial statements on a going concern basis is appropriate and on the consequential impact, if any, on the standalone financial statements.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to Note No. 2.27 to the standalone financial statements, regarding the exceptional items recognised in the standalone financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter S No (Other than those given in Basis for Qualified Opinion) How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Assessment of carrying value of investments in subsidiary Our audit incorporated the following procedures with regard to impairment testing of investments: (Refer to Note 1.9 & 2.2(a) to the standalone financial statements) Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls in relation to determination of impairment loss. The Companys carrying value of investment in equity instruments of Ecron Acunova Limited (EAL) is ? 1,018.68 Million. The said subsidiary has been making losses over the past few years and the carrying value of the investment is higher than the net assets of EAL. Assessed the information used by Management for impairment assessment of the investments. Performed sensitivity analysis on the Model by analysing the impact of using other possible growth rates and discount rates within a reasonable and foreseeable range and further compared the growth rates used in the Model with historical information. Testing for impairment depends on the future results of the Company like estimating future cash flows in the value-in use discounted cash flow model prepared by the Company (the Model) to support the carrying value, determining the discount and growth rates to be adopted in the Model. Evaluated the competency and capabilities of the external valuation expert performing the investment impairment assessment and checked the mathematical accuracy of the impairment model. In addition, there is significant scope for judgement in determining the assumptions underlying the forecasted results. Based on the above procedures performed, we observed the managements impairment assessment related to investments in subsidiary to be reasonable. Given the relative significance of this investment to the standalone financial statements and the nature and extent of audit procedures involved in valuation of this investment, we determined this to be a key audit matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Directors Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as stated above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of financial statements may be influenced. We consider qualitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) (a) We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph 2(B) (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors Rules), 2014.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the matters described in basis for qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

(e) The matters described in the basis for qualified opinion section may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) The qualifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the "Basis for qualified opinion" paragraph above; the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(h) With respect to the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses a qualified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness ofthe Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note No. 4(a) to the standalone financial statements;

(b) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we report that there has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and protection Fund by the Company;

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No 11 (i) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No. 11(i) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year; and

(f) Based on our examination, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have the feature of recording audit trail. We have considered the non- compliance reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2024 and the said non-compliance has not affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the current year. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of TAKE Solutions Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment and right- of-use assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, no immovable properties are held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)

(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory and accordingly paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has made investments in the subsidiary Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured or unsecured advances in the nature of loans, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year except guarantee provided for the loan facility availed by the subsidiary.

(A) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to guarantees to the subsidiaries are as per the table given below

Particulars (W Mn) Guarantees Aggregate amount of guarantee provided during the year - Subsidiaries 70.50 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the total guarantees given - Subsidiaries 199.84

(B) According to the information and explanation provided, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of the aforesaid investments/guarantees, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made/guarantees were provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans & advances in the nature of loans. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (c), (d), (e) and (f) are not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or guarantees provided.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing statutory dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax and Provident Fund. However, serious delays have been observed in depositing the statutory dues in respect of Income tax deducted at source. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no statutory dues payable in respect of sales-tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and employees state insurance during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account, we report that there were no undisputed statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year which were outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs Mn) Period to which amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at source under various sections 36.38 Aug 2022- Sep 2023

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and from the examination of books of account and records of the Company, there are no dues in respect of Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value added tax, Goods and services tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for following cases:

S No. Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs Mn) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 2.12 A.Y 2011-12 High Court of Madras 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 6.59* A.Y 2012-13 High Court of Madras 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 13.98 A.Y 2018-19 High Court of Madras 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 69.27 A.Y 2020-21 DRP, Bangalore 5 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 21.34 A.Y 2017-18 DRP, Bangalore

* Adjusted against the refund due for other assessment years

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any transaction which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and accordingly paragraph 3 (viii) of the order is not applicable for the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender and hence reporting under clauses (ix) (a) & (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) During the year, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit issued have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have CICs as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year of INR 29.79 Million and has not incurred any cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and for the factors stated under the Basis for Qualified Opinion Paragraph of our Report, we are unable to ascertain whether any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report due to which the Company would not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act in respect of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(h) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of TAKE Solutions Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To Members of TAKE Solutions Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TAKE Solutions Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as at March 31,2024:

(a) The Companys internal financial controls over assessment of impairment in carrying value of tax assets were not effective. Further, in respect of matters pertaining to direct tax litigations pending before various forums relating to the various assessment years, for which the Companys internal financial controls over assessment on whether the outflow of resource embodying economic benefits is probable or not as per the requirements of Ind AS 37- "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" is not effective. This could potentially result in the misstatement of its tax assets and tax provisions.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 and these material weaknesses have affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.