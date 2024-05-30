iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Take Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

16.57
(17.35%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Take Solutions CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
TAKE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
TAKE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 2023 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, approved the following: 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone) together with its subsidiaries (Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, as recommended by the Audit Committee. Copy of the same in the prescribed format in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (LODR) Regulations, 2015, along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors is enclosed herewith as Annexure-I (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Take Solutions: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Take Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.