TAKE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 2023 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, approved the following: 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone) together with its subsidiaries (Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, as recommended by the Audit Committee. Copy of the same in the prescribed format in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (LODR) Regulations, 2015, along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors is enclosed herewith as Annexure-I (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)