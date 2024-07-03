SectorHealthcare
Open₹602.75
Prev. Close₹596.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,118.63
Day's High₹602.75
Day's Low₹589
52 Week's High₹736.3
52 Week's Low₹470.1
Book Value₹74.9
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,156.35
P/E91.51
EPS6.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.4
44.3
0.4
0.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
909.4
751
649.6
253.6
Net Worth
953.8
795.3
650
253.9
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,589.6
2,306.1
1,664.61
966.27
642.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,589.6
2,306.1
1,664.61
966.27
642.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
78.7
58
25.89
33.64
3.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Indegene Ltd
Summary
Indegene Limited was incorporated as Indegene Lifesystems Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as a Private Limited Company, dated October 16, 1998 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Indegene Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on May 26, 2016. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Company with change in name to Indegene Limited on November 17, 2022.The Company is a global provider of solutions consisting of analytics, technology and commercial, medical, regulatory and safety services to life science and healthcare organizations. It provide digital-led commercialization services for the life sciences industry, including biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical devices companies, that assist them with drug development and clinical trials, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance and complaints management, and the sales and marketing of their products.Their Enterprise Commercial Solutions (ECS) involve assisting life sciences companies with their digital marketing operations. Omnichannel Activation solutions help life sciences companies leverage a digital first approach for optimizing the last-mile promotion of biopharmaceutical products and medical devices to HCPs across multiple channels. Under Enterprise Medical Solutions, the Company establish centers of excellence (CoEs) to consolidate large scale regulatory and medical operations for their clients
The Indegene Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹591.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indegene Ltd is ₹14156.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indegene Ltd is 91.51 and 8.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indegene Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indegene Ltd is ₹470.1 and ₹736.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indegene Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 4.52%, 6 Month at 8.59%, 3 Month at -15.22% and 1 Month at -4.81%.
