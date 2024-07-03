Summary

Indegene Limited was incorporated as Indegene Lifesystems Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as a Private Limited Company, dated October 16, 1998 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Indegene Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on May 26, 2016. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Company with change in name to Indegene Limited on November 17, 2022.The Company is a global provider of solutions consisting of analytics, technology and commercial, medical, regulatory and safety services to life science and healthcare organizations. It provide digital-led commercialization services for the life sciences industry, including biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical devices companies, that assist them with drug development and clinical trials, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance and complaints management, and the sales and marketing of their products.Their Enterprise Commercial Solutions (ECS) involve assisting life sciences companies with their digital marketing operations. Omnichannel Activation solutions help life sciences companies leverage a digital first approach for optimizing the last-mile promotion of biopharmaceutical products and medical devices to HCPs across multiple channels. Under Enterprise Medical Solutions, the Company establish centers of excellence (CoEs) to consolidate large scale regulatory and medical operations for their clients

