Indegene Ltd Share Price

591.65
(-0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  Open602.75
  Day's High602.75
  52 Wk High736.3
  Prev. Close596.7
  Day's Low589
  52 Wk Low 470.1
  Turnover (lac)2,118.63
  P/E91.51
  Face Value2
  Book Value74.9
  EPS6.52
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,156.35
  Div. Yield0
Indegene Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

602.75

Prev. Close

596.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2,118.63

Day's High

602.75

Day's Low

589

52 Week's High

736.3

52 Week's Low

470.1

Book Value

74.9

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,156.35

P/E

91.51

EPS

6.52

Divi. Yield

0

Indegene Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Indegene Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indegene Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 7.99%

Institutions: 7.98%

Non-Institutions: 92.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indegene Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.4

44.3

0.4

0.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

909.4

751

649.6

253.6

Net Worth

953.8

795.3

650

253.9

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,589.6

2,306.1

1,664.61

966.27

642.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,589.6

2,306.1

1,664.61

966.27

642.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

78.7

58

25.89

33.64

3.98

Indegene Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indegene Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indegene Ltd

Summary

Indegene Limited was incorporated as Indegene Lifesystems Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as a Private Limited Company, dated October 16, 1998 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Indegene Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on May 26, 2016. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Company with change in name to Indegene Limited on November 17, 2022.The Company is a global provider of solutions consisting of analytics, technology and commercial, medical, regulatory and safety services to life science and healthcare organizations. It provide digital-led commercialization services for the life sciences industry, including biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical devices companies, that assist them with drug development and clinical trials, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance and complaints management, and the sales and marketing of their products.Their Enterprise Commercial Solutions (ECS) involve assisting life sciences companies with their digital marketing operations. Omnichannel Activation solutions help life sciences companies leverage a digital first approach for optimizing the last-mile promotion of biopharmaceutical products and medical devices to HCPs across multiple channels. Under Enterprise Medical Solutions, the Company establish centers of excellence (CoEs) to consolidate large scale regulatory and medical operations for their clients
Company FAQs

What is the Indegene Ltd share price today?

The Indegene Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹591.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indegene Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indegene Ltd is ₹14156.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indegene Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indegene Ltd is 91.51 and 8.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indegene Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indegene Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indegene Ltd is ₹470.1 and ₹736.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indegene Ltd?

Indegene Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 4.52%, 6 Month at 8.59%, 3 Month at -15.22% and 1 Month at -4.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indegene Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indegene Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 7.99 %
Public - 92.01 %

