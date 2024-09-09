iifl-logo-icon 1
Indegene Ltd AGM

648.85
(2.54%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:09:58 AM

Indegene CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM6 Sep 20246 Aug 2024
1. Intimation on approval and amendment to the policy on silent period and code of conduct of prevention insider trading and amended code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information. 2.Nomination rights under regulation 31B of SEBI[LODR] Regulation 2015. 3. Directors report and secretarial auditorss report . 4. 26th Annual general meeting, Record Date and Book Closure 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer Pursuant Regulation 44 of the SEBI [LODR] Regulations, 2015 and with further reference to our letter no INDGN/SE/2024-25/42 dated 06 September 2024. 1. Combined voting results of remote e-voting prior to AGM and e-voting conducted during the AGM, In relation to the business as stated in the notice dated August 12, 2024 and transacted at the AGM, as required under Reg 44[3] of the listing regulations- Annexure A 2. The scrutinizers Report dated September 06,2024, pursuant to section 108 of the companies act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the companies[Management and Administration] Rules, 2014- Annexure B Due to typographical error resubmitting the scrutinizers report and voting result under Reg 44[3] (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) We are enclosing herewith the summary of proceedings of the AGM was held on Friday, September 06, 2024 from 4:30 PM[IST] to 5:48 PM [IST] as required under Regulation 30 read with part A of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India [Listing obligation and disclosure Requirements] Regulation, 2015[SEBI LODR] (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Indegene: Related News

No Record Found

