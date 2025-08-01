iifl-logo



Indegene Q1 Profit Surges 33% YoY to ₹116.4 Crore

1 Aug 2025 , 09:54 AM

Indegene Ltd posted a strong start to FY26, with net profit rising nearly 33% year-on-year to ₹116.4 crore for the quarter ended June. This was also fueled by recent client wins and deal momentum, bolstered by performance.

The healthcare tech firm reported a 12.5% jump in revenue at ₹760.8 crore. This is up from ₹676.5 crore in the same quarter last year. The operating profit (EBITDA) rose 20.7% to ₹156.4 crore.

Margins also improved notably, with EBITDA margin expanding to 20.5% from 19.1% in Q1FY25. This is because the company scaled newer client engagements and executed strategic investments.

Chairman and CEO Manish Gupta said the quarter delivered 1.8% sequential growth in dollar terms. Thereby, highlighting solid traction across client accounts and continued benefit from recent deal wins.

CFO Suhas Prabhu reaffirmed the company’s M&A-driven expansion strategy, noting that both operating and net profit margins held steady despite ongoing investments to scale high-value marketing engagements that are now beginning to generate revenue.

As part of its European growth strategy, Indegene recently acquired Climacreative Spain SLU via its Ireland-based unit, strengthening its foothold in the region.

Founded in 1998 as a pharma marketing venture, Indegene has since evolved into a global digital-first healthcare solutions firm with operations spanning the US, UK, India, China, and Australia.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

