Indegene Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.4
44.3
0.4
0.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
909.4
751
649.6
253.6
Net Worth
953.8
795.3
650
253.9
Minority Interest
Debt
38
51.1
43.8
23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.5
1.4
2
1.2
Total Liabilities
994.3
847.8
695.8
278.1
Fixed Assets
56.1
78.3
72
40.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
623.8
400.3
203.3
83.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.7
15
12.6
19.5
Networking Capital
281.1
300.2
369.1
116.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
378
400.8
349.5
175.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
131.6
90.7
175.9
37
Sundry Creditors
-57.3
-25.6
-25.8
-42.8
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-171.2
-165.7
-130.5
-52.9
Cash
15.6
54
38.8
18.2
Total Assets
994.3
847.8
695.8
278.1
