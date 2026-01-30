Indegene Q3FY26 Profit Falls 6.2% to ₹102.9 Crore, Revenue Rises 30.8%

Indegene reported a mixed performance for the third quarter of FY26, with net profit declining even as revenue and operating earnings posted strong growth. Net profit for the quarter fell 6.2% year on year to ₹102.9 crore, compared with ₹109 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased 30.8% year on year to ₹942 crore from ₹720 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 21.9% to ₹159.9 crore from ₹131.2 crore a year earlier.

Operating margin narrowed to 17% during the quarter, compared with 18.2% in the year ago period, indicating some pressure on profitability despite higher revenues. The company said the quarter marked its first $100 million plus revenue milestone, supported by strong client momentum and AI led productivity gains.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manish Gupta said revenue per employee crossed $70,000 on an annual basis. He added that three customers crossed the $25 million annual revenue mark, while 52 customers generated more than $1 million in annual revenues.

Chief Financial Officer Suhas Prabhu said the company completed the acquisitions of BioPharm, a US focused life sciences omnichannel business, and Warn and Co, a UK based consulting firm, during the quarter. He said these acquisitions are expected to deepen the company’s domain expertise and expand high value capabilities.

The company reported cash and investments of ₹13,954 million, or ₹1,395.4 crore, net of acquisition outflows, and said continued cash generation has strengthened its balance sheet. Indegene also stated that the notification of the four labour codes in November 2025 has no material impact on its financial results based on its current assessment.

