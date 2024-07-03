Indegene Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
686.8
676.5
673
673.4
635.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
686.8
676.5
673
673.4
635.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.4
22.5
25.6
13.1
11.6
Total Income
708.2
699
698.6
686.5
647.3
Total Expenditure
560.7
547.6
534.3
524.5
514.6
PBIDT
147.5
151.4
164.3
162
132.7
Interest
4
11.7
12.3
12.1
12.3
PBDT
143.5
139.7
152
149.9
120.4
Depreciation
19.4
20.1
18.5
17.6
19.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
36.3
35.2
13.1
63.2
31.7
Deferred Tax
-3.9
-3.3
25.6
-29.7
-6.1
Reported Profit After Tax
91.7
87.7
94.8
98.8
75
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
91.7
87.7
94.8
98.8
75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.7
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
91.7
87.7
93.1
98.8
75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.84
3.79
4.27
4.45
3.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.8
44.4
44.4
44.4
44.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.47
22.37
24.41
24.05
20.87
PBDTM(%)
20.89
20.65
22.58
22.26
18.93
PATM(%)
13.35
12.96
14.08
14.67
11.79
No Record Found
