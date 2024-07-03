iifl-logo-icon 1
Indegene Ltd Quarterly Results

621.6
(5.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

686.8

676.5

673

673.4

635.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

686.8

676.5

673

673.4

635.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.4

22.5

25.6

13.1

11.6

Total Income

708.2

699

698.6

686.5

647.3

Total Expenditure

560.7

547.6

534.3

524.5

514.6

PBIDT

147.5

151.4

164.3

162

132.7

Interest

4

11.7

12.3

12.1

12.3

PBDT

143.5

139.7

152

149.9

120.4

Depreciation

19.4

20.1

18.5

17.6

19.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

36.3

35.2

13.1

63.2

31.7

Deferred Tax

-3.9

-3.3

25.6

-29.7

-6.1

Reported Profit After Tax

91.7

87.7

94.8

98.8

75

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

91.7

87.7

94.8

98.8

75

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1.7

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

91.7

87.7

93.1

98.8

75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.84

3.79

4.27

4.45

3.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.8

44.4

44.4

44.4

44.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.47

22.37

24.41

24.05

20.87

PBDTM(%)

20.89

20.65

22.58

22.26

18.93

PATM(%)

13.35

12.96

14.08

14.67

11.79

