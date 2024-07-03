Indegene Ltd Summary

Indegene Limited was incorporated as Indegene Lifesystems Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as a Private Limited Company, dated October 16, 1998 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Indegene Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on May 26, 2016. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Company with change in name to Indegene Limited on November 17, 2022.The Company is a global provider of solutions consisting of analytics, technology and commercial, medical, regulatory and safety services to life science and healthcare organizations. It provide digital-led commercialization services for the life sciences industry, including biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical devices companies, that assist them with drug development and clinical trials, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance and complaints management, and the sales and marketing of their products.Their Enterprise Commercial Solutions (ECS) involve assisting life sciences companies with their digital marketing operations. Omnichannel Activation solutions help life sciences companies leverage a digital first approach for optimizing the last-mile promotion of biopharmaceutical products and medical devices to HCPs across multiple channels. Under Enterprise Medical Solutions, the Company establish centers of excellence (CoEs) to consolidate large scale regulatory and medical operations for their clients.Apart from these, the Company offer Enterprise Clinical Solutions and consultancy services, which help drive efficiencies in the drug discovery and clinical trial operations of life sciences companies. It bring in their expertise in data management and analyticsin helping biopharmaceutical companies seamlessly handle and analyze multiple sources of data during clinical trials and build a case for regulatory approvals.In 2016, the Company acquired Encima Group, Inc. in the United States, a company which provided marketing analytics and campaign execution solutions to several large life sciences companies. In 2019, it acquired a minority stake in DT Associates Research and Consulting Services Limited, a digital transformation and client experience consulting firm in UK, to expand their strategic consulting capabilities. In December 2020, it acquired a majority stake in DT Associates Limited.On 8 December, 2021 the Company has demerged its commercial software business pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement for transfer of the Demerged Business to OT Services India Private Limited (Resulting Company), approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench with Appointed Date, i.e., October 1, 2020, which became effective on December 30, 2021.The Company acquired Cult Health, a full-service healthcare marketing agency for several life sciences brands, through its subsidiary, ILSL Holdings, Inc. on October 12, 2022.The Company launched Invisage, an AI-enabled hybrid omnichannel sales and marketing platform in 2023. The Company made a public issue of 40,766,550 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1842 Crore comprising a fresh issue of 16,833,818 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 760 Crore and 23,932,732 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1082 Crore through Offer for Sale in May, 2024.In 2024, the Company acquired a controlling stake in Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH.