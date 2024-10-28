Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI[LODR] Regulation, 2015, We hereby inform you that the following resolutions of Board of Directors of Indegene Limited are scheduled to be circulated on Friday, November 15, 2024. 1. To allot shares under ESOP 2020 Plan- with bonus element. 2. To allot shares under ESOP 2020 plan- Without bonus element. 3. To allot shares under RSU 2020 plan- With bonus element. 4. To allot shares under RSU 2020 Plan - Without bonus element.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Indegene Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 w Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indegene Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., October 28, 2024, has approved the following: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with limited review report of the Auditors thereon for the quarter September 30, 2024. The Financial Results along with the limited review report of the Auditors with an unmodified opinion and CFO declaration are attached herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 18:10 P.M. and concluded at 18:50 P.M. The above information is being made available on the website of the Company. https://www.indegene.com/ This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR),2015, we hereby inform you that the following resolutions were passed by the directors of Indegene Limited by circulation on September 27,2024:- 1) To allot shares under RSU 2020 plan - with bonus element. 2) To allot shares under ESOP 2020 plan - Without bonus element.

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

Indegene Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indegene Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., August 1, 2024, has approved the following: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with limited review report of the Auditors thereon for the quarter June 30, 2024. The Financial Results along with the limited review report of the Auditors with an unmodified opinion are attached herewith. Financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 - Consolidated and Standalone (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) 1. Intimation on approval and amendment to the policy on silent period and code of conduct of prevention insider trading and amended code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information. 2.Nomination rights under regulation 31B of SEBI[LODR] Regulation 2015. 3. Directors report and secretarial auditorss report . 4. 26th Annual general meeting, Record Date and Book Closure 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024