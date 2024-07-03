Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹570.9
Prev. Close₹567.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,196.45
Day's High₹572.15
Day's Low₹550.05
52 Week's High₹693
52 Week's Low₹365.8
Book Value₹156.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,352.48
P/E60.14
EPS9.43
Divi. Yield0
The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.Read More
The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.Read More
This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.85
65.52
65.52
16.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
751.14
110.61
46.19
52.98
Net Worth
836.99
176.13
111.71
69.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
670.55
520.29
400.94
228.67
146.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
670.55
520.29
400.94
228.67
146.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.61
2.81
1.65
0.52
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,153.2
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,429.15
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
719
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
862.2
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,070
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ajay Kumar Tyagi
Managing Director
Kapil Kumar
Whole-time Director
Yatharth Tyagi
Independent Director
Mukesh Sharma
Independent Director
Sanjeev Upadhyaya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritesh Mishra.
Independent Director
Promila Bhardwaj
Reports by Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
Summary
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Delhi dated February 28, 2008. On November 3, 2021, the status converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited on November 18, 2021 issued by the RoC. The Company operate three super specialty hospitals in Delhi NCR, i.e., at Noida, Greater Noida and Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh. The Noida Extension hospital with 450 beds is one of the largest hospitals in the Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh region. At present, the Company is engaged in provision of healthcare services.The Company started operations in 2008 with a clinic in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and thereafter, established its first hospital in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh in November 2010. The second hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh commenced operations in 2013 as a 250-bedded super-specialty tertiary care hospital. The third hospital located in Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh is a 450-bedded tertiary care hospital with a mix of 11 modular and other operation theatres. It also has 125 critical care beds, and had commenced operations in May 2019. In February 2022, the Company acquired a 305-bedded Ramraja Multi-Speciality Hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh near Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, which commenced commercial operations effective from April 10, 2022. The Company made an Initial Public Offer by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 686.56 Crore
Read More
The Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹555.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd is ₹5352.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd is 60.14 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd is ₹365.8 and ₹693 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 53.16%, 6 Month at 37.27%, 3 Month at 1.96% and 1 Month at -7.91%.
