Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Share Price

555.5
(-2.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open570.9
  • Day's High572.15
  • 52 Wk High693
  • Prev. Close567.9
  • Day's Low550.05
  • 52 Wk Low 365.8
  • Turnover (lac)3,196.45
  • P/E60.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value156.25
  • EPS9.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,352.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

570.9

Prev. Close

567.9

Turnover(Lac.)

3,196.45

Day's High

572.15

Day's Low

550.05

52 Week's High

693

52 Week's Low

365.8

Book Value

156.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,352.48

P/E

60.14

EPS

9.43

Divi. Yield

0

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

27 Dec 2024|12:12 AM

The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.

Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

31 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.

Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

31 Oct 2024|12:35 AM

This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.54%

Non-Promoter- 13.25%

Institutions: 13.25%

Non-Institutions: 20.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85.85

65.52

65.52

16.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

751.14

110.61

46.19

52.98

Net Worth

836.99

176.13

111.71

69.36

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

670.55

520.29

400.94

228.67

146.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

670.55

520.29

400.94

228.67

146.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.61

2.81

1.65

0.52

0.14

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,153.2

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,429.15

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

719

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

862.2

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,070

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ajay Kumar Tyagi

Managing Director

Kapil Kumar

Whole-time Director

Yatharth Tyagi

Independent Director

Mukesh Sharma

Independent Director

Sanjeev Upadhyaya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritesh Mishra.

Independent Director

Promila Bhardwaj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

Summary

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Delhi dated February 28, 2008. On November 3, 2021, the status converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited on November 18, 2021 issued by the RoC. The Company operate three super specialty hospitals in Delhi NCR, i.e., at Noida, Greater Noida and Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh. The Noida Extension hospital with 450 beds is one of the largest hospitals in the Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh region. At present, the Company is engaged in provision of healthcare services.The Company started operations in 2008 with a clinic in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and thereafter, established its first hospital in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh in November 2010. The second hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh commenced operations in 2013 as a 250-bedded super-specialty tertiary care hospital. The third hospital located in Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh is a 450-bedded tertiary care hospital with a mix of 11 modular and other operation theatres. It also has 125 critical care beds, and had commenced operations in May 2019. In February 2022, the Company acquired a 305-bedded Ramraja Multi-Speciality Hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh near Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, which commenced commercial operations effective from April 10, 2022. The Company made an Initial Public Offer by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 686.56 Crore
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd share price today?

The Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹555.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd is ₹5352.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd is 60.14 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd is ₹365.8 and ₹693 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd?

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 53.16%, 6 Month at 37.27%, 3 Month at 1.96% and 1 Month at -7.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.54 %
Institutions - 13.26 %
Public - 20.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

