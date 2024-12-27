iifl-logo-icon 1
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd EGM

440.55
(-3.62%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Yatharth Hospit. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Nov 20246 Dec 2024
EGM 06/12/2024 Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting Regulation 44 and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)

Yatharth Hospit.: Related News

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

27 Dec 2024|12:12 AM

The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.

Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

31 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.

Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

31 Oct 2024|12:35 AM

This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.

