Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
66.32%
Indian
66.54%
66.54%
66.54%
66.44%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
13.25%
14.3%
13.32%
11.4%
14.49%
Non-Institutions
20.2%
19.15%
20.12%
22.15%
19.18%
Total Non-Promoter
33.45%
33.45%
33.45%
33.55%
33.67%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.Read More
The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.Read More
This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.