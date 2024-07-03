iifl-logo-icon 1
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

540.5
(-2.06%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

429.55

344.76

325.79

281.34

238.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

429.55

344.76

325.79

281.34

238.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.62

11.03

4.58

1.48

1.33

Total Income

436.18

355.79

330.37

282.81

240.29

Total Expenditure

321.25

251.8

238.8

206.78

179.75

PBIDT

114.92

103.99

91.56

76.04

60.54

Interest

4.48

0.55

8.87

11.91

9.48

PBDT

110.44

103.44

82.69

64.13

51.06

Depreciation

27.39

15.55

13.75

15.16

12.35

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

24.18

18.33

22.44

12.79

13.14

Deferred Tax

-2.47

1.73

-0.14

-2.4

-1.62

Reported Profit After Tax

61.34

67.84

46.64

38.57

27.2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

61.34

67.84

46.64

38.57

27.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

61.34

67.84

46.64

38.57

27.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.13

7.9

6.42

5.89

4.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

85.85

85.85

85.85

65.52

65.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.75

30.16

28.1

27.02

25.33

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

14.28

19.67

14.31

13.7

11.38

Yatharth Hospit.: Related NEWS

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

27 Dec 2024|12:12 AM

The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.

Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

31 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.

Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

31 Oct 2024|12:35 AM

This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.

QUICKLINKS FOR Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

