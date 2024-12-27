iifl-logo-icon 1
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Balance Sheet

495.5
(-3.35%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85.85

65.52

65.52

16.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

751.14

110.61

46.19

52.98

Net Worth

836.99

176.13

111.71

69.36

Minority Interest

Debt

5.12

117.27

114.78

102.99

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.93

5.99

6.66

3.96

Total Liabilities

849.04

299.39

233.15

176.31

Fixed Assets

132.52

120.63

122.38

132.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

66.99

46.88

46.88

34.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.81

1.7

1.71

0

Networking Capital

419.71

117.43

60.34

9.15

Inventories

3.93

3.22

2.35

2.74

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

143.45

85.83

76.33

31.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

304.49

56.93

36.09

9.91

Sundry Creditors

-11.61

-10.8

-16.09

-12.83

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-20.55

-17.75

-38.34

-22.34

Cash

227.01

12.74

1.83

0.78

Total Assets

849.04

299.38

233.14

176.3

Yatharth Hospit. : related Articles

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

27 Dec 2024|12:12 AM

The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.

Read More
Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

31 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.

Read More
Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

31 Oct 2024|12:35 AM

This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.

Read More

