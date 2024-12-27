Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.85
65.52
65.52
16.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
751.14
110.61
46.19
52.98
Net Worth
836.99
176.13
111.71
69.36
Minority Interest
Debt
5.12
117.27
114.78
102.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.93
5.99
6.66
3.96
Total Liabilities
849.04
299.39
233.15
176.31
Fixed Assets
132.52
120.63
122.38
132.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
66.99
46.88
46.88
34.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.81
1.7
1.71
0
Networking Capital
419.71
117.43
60.34
9.15
Inventories
3.93
3.22
2.35
2.74
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
143.45
85.83
76.33
31.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
304.49
56.93
36.09
9.91
Sundry Creditors
-11.61
-10.8
-16.09
-12.83
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.55
-17.75
-38.34
-22.34
Cash
227.01
12.74
1.83
0.78
Total Assets
849.04
299.38
233.14
176.3
The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.Read More
The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.Read More
This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.Read More
