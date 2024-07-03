iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

535.75
(-0.88%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:19:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

492.58

376.5

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

492.58

376.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

9.96

2.13

Total Income

502.54

378.63

Total Expenditure

359.17

281.21

PBIDT

143.36

97.42

Interest

9.04

15.44

PBDT

134.33

81.98

Depreciation

21.61

19.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

36.48

17.58

Deferred Tax

0.12

-3.29

Reported Profit After Tax

76.13

48.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

76.13

48.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

76.13

48.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.88

7.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

85.85

65.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.1

25.87

PBDTM(%)

27.27

21.77

PATM(%)

15.45

12.86

Yatharth Hospit.: Related NEWS

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|12:12 AM

The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.

Read More
Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.

Read More
Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|12:35 AM

This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.