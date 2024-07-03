Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
492.58
376.5
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
492.58
376.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
9.96
2.13
Total Income
502.54
378.63
Total Expenditure
359.17
281.21
PBIDT
143.36
97.42
Interest
9.04
15.44
PBDT
134.33
81.98
Depreciation
21.61
19.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
36.48
17.58
Deferred Tax
0.12
-3.29
Reported Profit After Tax
76.13
48.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
76.13
48.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
76.13
48.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.88
7.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
85.85
65.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.1
25.87
PBDTM(%)
27.27
21.77
PATM(%)
15.45
12.86
The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.Read More
The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.Read More
This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.Read More
