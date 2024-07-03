Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
217.77
211.78
177.75
166.79
171.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
217.77
211.78
177.75
166.79
171.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.97
3.65
5.66
5.38
3.82
Total Income
220.74
215.44
183.41
172.17
175.1
Total Expenditure
163.14
158.12
131.22
120.37
125.71
PBIDT
57.6
57.32
52.19
51.8
49.39
Interest
1.56
2.92
0.38
0.17
2.94
PBDT
56.04
54.4
51.81
51.63
46.45
Depreciation
15.95
11.44
7.7
7.85
6.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.57
13.61
4.29
14.04
12.18
Deferred Tax
-1.43
-1.04
1.47
0.26
-0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
30.95
30.38
38.35
29.49
27.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
30.95
30.38
38.35
29.49
27.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
30.95
30.38
38.35
29.49
27.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.59
3.54
4.85
3.83
3.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
85.85
85.85
85.85
85.85
85.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.44
27.06
29.36
31.05
28.83
PBDTM(%)
25.73
25.68
29.14
30.95
27.11
PATM(%)
14.21
14.34
21.57
17.68
16.11
The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.Read More
The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.Read More
This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.Read More
