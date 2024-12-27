|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 Proceedings of the 17th Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Proceedings of 17th Annual General Meeting of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)
The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.Read More
The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.Read More
This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.Read More
