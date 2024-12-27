|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1- the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) with limited review report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2- to raising of funds by way of inter alia issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares or any other eligible securities through inter alia a private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements) or further public issue of equity preferential issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such statutory/regulatory/other approvals as may be required. 3- The Board if required would further consider obtaining the approval of shareholders for the above proposals if the same are approved by the Board. Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 Additional details against appointment of KMP (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) and 46(2)(l)(i) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) In continuation to our earlier letter dated February 02, 2024, we wish to inform that the board of directors (Board) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February10, 2024, inter-alia, have approved unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results (Financial Results) of the Company for quarter ended December 31, 2023, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee. Financial Results together with respective limited review reports issued by R. Nagpal Associates, chartered accountants, statutory auditors of the Company are enclosed as Annexure. The Board meeting commenced at 04.00 PM (IST) and concluded at 6:34 PM (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
