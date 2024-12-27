iifl-logo-icon 1
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Board Meeting

469.8
(-3.35%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:04:59 PM

Yatharth Hospit. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1- the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) with limited review report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2- to raising of funds by way of inter alia issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares or any other eligible securities through inter alia a private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements) or further public issue of equity preferential issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such statutory/regulatory/other approvals as may be required. 3- The Board if required would further consider obtaining the approval of shareholders for the above proposals if the same are approved by the Board. Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 Additional details against appointment of KMP (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) and 46(2)(l)(i) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) In continuation to our earlier letter dated February 02, 2024, we wish to inform that the board of directors (Board) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February10, 2024, inter-alia, have approved unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results (Financial Results) of the Company for quarter ended December 31, 2023, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee. Financial Results together with respective limited review reports issued by R. Nagpal Associates, chartered accountants, statutory auditors of the Company are enclosed as Annexure. The Board meeting commenced at 04.00 PM (IST) and concluded at 6:34 PM (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

Yatharth Hospit.: Related News

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

Yatharth Hospitals Raises ₹625 Crore via QIP at ₹595 per Share

27 Dec 2024|12:12 AM

The QIP shares were at ₹595 per share which was 5% lower compared with the floor price of ₹626.

Read More
Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

Yatharth Hospital picks up 60% stake in MGS Infotech

31 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

The strategic purchase intends to increase Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region, hence increasing its regional footprint.

Read More
Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

Yatharth Hospital Acquires 60% of MGS Infotech to Expand in Delhi-NCR

31 Oct 2024|12:35 AM

This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Yatharth Hospital's presence in the Delhi-NCR region and expand its reach to serve a larger population.

Read More
Read More

