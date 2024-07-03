iifl-logo-icon 1
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Company Summary

489.2
(-1.17%)
Jan 14, 2025|01:14:58 PM

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd Summary

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Delhi dated February 28, 2008. On November 3, 2021, the status converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited on November 18, 2021 issued by the RoC. The Company operate three super specialty hospitals in Delhi NCR, i.e., at Noida, Greater Noida and Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh. The Noida Extension hospital with 450 beds is one of the largest hospitals in the Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh region. At present, the Company is engaged in provision of healthcare services.The Company started operations in 2008 with a clinic in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and thereafter, established its first hospital in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh in November 2010. The second hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh commenced operations in 2013 as a 250-bedded super-specialty tertiary care hospital. The third hospital located in Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh is a 450-bedded tertiary care hospital with a mix of 11 modular and other operation theatres. It also has 125 critical care beds, and had commenced operations in May 2019. In February 2022, the Company acquired a 305-bedded Ramraja Multi-Speciality Hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh near Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, which commenced commercial operations effective from April 10, 2022. The Company made an Initial Public Offer by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 686.56 Crore by issuing upto 22,885,023 Equity Shares, comprising a Fresh Issue of 16,333,333 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 490 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 6,551,690 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 196.56 Crore in July, 2023.In 2024, Yatharth Hospitals, marked the launching of Radiation Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Center at the NOIDA Extension Facility. It further acquired 200 Bedded Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana in February, 2024, which became operational since May, 2024.

