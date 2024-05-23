To

The Members of

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in equity and Statement of cash flows for the year ended 31st March 2024, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our auditofthestandalonefinancialstatementsofthecurrent period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addresses the key audit matter Refer note 1.3. k.c.i and iv and Note No. 7 to the standalone financial statements for material accounting policy and credit risk exposure respectively. Our audit procedures in relation to allowance for expected credit loss on trade receivables, but were not limited to the following: As at 31 March 2024, the Company had H1,530.18 Millions as outstanding gross trade receivables and H 95.64 Millions as allowance for expected credit loss. Obtained an understanding of the process adopted by the Company for calculation, recording and monitoring of the impairment loss; The Company applies simplified approach permitted by Ind AS 109 Financial Instruments, which requires lifetime expected credit losses (‘ECL) to be recognised from the date of initial recognition of receivables. Understood the appropriateness of Companys accounting policy for allowance for expected credit loss on trade receivables and assessed its compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS); Owing to the nature of operations of the Company and related customer profiles, for the purpose of credit loss assessment of trade receivables, the Company exercises significant judgement to estimate timing and amount of realization of trade receivables which involves consideration of ageing status, credit information of its customers, historical trends of collection and deduction basis past trends. and considered the payment history of customers to determine the trend used for arriving at the expected credit loss provision by validating collection and used for calculating ECL is based on historical data, we assessed whether such historical experience was Considering the significant judgement involved, high estimation uncertainty and materiality of amounts involved, we have identified allowance for expected credit loss on trade receivables as a key audit matter. Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements to reflect the expected credit loss provision and trade receivables.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(B) (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of changes in equity and the statement of Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) the modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Standalone financial statement disclose the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position of the Company - Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There are no amounts that were due for being transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that havebeenconsideredreasonableand appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

f. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April

1, 2023. Based on our examination the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled to log any direct data changes for all the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

Inouropinionandtothebestofourinformation and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A

To the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) a. A The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B The Company does not have any Intangible assets, therefore the Clause 3(i) (a) (B) is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. During the year with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

d. The Company has not revalued its properties, plant and equipment, therefore the Clause 3(i) (d) is not applicable.

e. As informed, the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, therefore the Clause 3(i)(e) is not applicable.

(ii) a. As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of _ 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The company has not made any submission to the bank, we are unable to comment on the same. The working capital limits have been paid off during the year.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, companies and granted unsecured loans to subsidiaries, corporate guarantee during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans as below:

Particulars Loans (J in Million) Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries * 2607.79 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* 2607.79

*As per the Companies Act, 2013

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest:

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated, but the repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts overdue on the reporting date;

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loans granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle of existing loans given to the same parties;

(f) The company has extended loan amounting to H 1505.10 million to its subsidiary company AKS

Medical & Research Centre Private Limited, H 1036.56 million to its subsidiary company M/s Ramraja Multispeciality Hospital & Trauma Centre Pvt Ltd, H 65.00 Millions to its subsidiary M/s Pristine Infratech Private Limited and 1.13 Million to its subsidiary M/s Sanskar Medica

India Limited either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Which amounts to 100% thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, given the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with.

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the companies Act 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

(vii) a. As per records produced before us and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues applicable to it like, Income-tax etc, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities, and there were no arrears of such dues at the end of the year which have remained outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. As per records produced before us and according to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues of Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax or Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to banks at the end of the year. The Company did not have dues to financial institutions, government and to debenture holders

b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority at the end of the year.

c. The Company has applied term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(a) The Company during the year has raised moneys by way of initial public offer. The proceeds has been were applied for the purposes for which those are raised/ kept in Bank accounts/Fixed deposits pending utilization of the same.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit and clause 3(x)(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Based on information and explanations given to us by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business;

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company for the period ended 30th September 2023. The Internal auditor had resigned on 3rd February, 2024 and since then appointment of Internal Auditor is pending.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with him which is covered by Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss during the current year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the year end, Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure B

To the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited (Formerly Known as Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Pvt. Ltd.) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.