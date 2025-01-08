SectorHealthcare
Open₹542
Prev. Close₹428
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,31,592.79
Day's High₹584
Day's Low₹525
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,025.94
P/E0
EPS2.73
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
Preference Capital
11.62
11.62
11.62
11.62
Reserves
51.25
28.15
35.57
40
Net Worth
63.18
40.08
47.5
51.93
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
193.56
161.63
136.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
193.56
161.63
136.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.71
2.21
1.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,026.65
|127.43
|1,00,095.58
|231.3
|0.15
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
6,828.1
|87.41
|98,156.75
|369.6
|0.23
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
644.5
|256.81
|48,664.6
|39.63
|0.16
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
819.55
|75.12
|32,989.92
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,020.75
|72.05
|27,401.28
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Laxmi Dental Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
The Laxmi Dental Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹550.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laxmi Dental Ltd is ₹3025.94 Cr. as of 20 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Laxmi Dental Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 20 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laxmi Dental Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laxmi Dental Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 20 Jan ‘25
Laxmi Dental Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
