Laxmi Dental Ltd Share Price

550.55
(28.63%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open542
  • Day's High584
  • Prev. Close428
  • Day's Low525
  • Turnover (lac)1,31,592.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,025.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Laxmi Dental Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

542

Prev. Close

428

Turnover(Lac.)

1,31,592.79

Day's High

584

Day's Low

525

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,025.94

P/E

0

EPS

2.73

Divi. Yield

0

Laxmi Dental Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Laxmi Dental Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Laxmi Dental Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Jan-2025Jan-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.56%

Non-Promoter- 53.43%

Institutions: 53.43%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Laxmi Dental Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

Preference Capital

11.62

11.62

11.62

11.62

Reserves

51.25

28.15

35.57

40

Net Worth

63.18

40.08

47.5

51.93

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

193.56

161.63

136.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

193.56

161.63

136.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.71

2.21

1.23

Laxmi Dental Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,026.65

127.431,00,095.58231.30.15686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

6,828.1

87.4198,156.75369.60.232,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

644.5

256.8148,664.639.630.16357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

819.55

75.1232,989.9296.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,020.75

72.0527,401.28104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Laxmi Dental Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Laxmi Dental Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Laxmi Dental Ltd share price today?

The Laxmi Dental Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹550.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Dental Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laxmi Dental Ltd is ₹3025.94 Cr. as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Laxmi Dental Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Laxmi Dental Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Laxmi Dental Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laxmi Dental Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laxmi Dental Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Laxmi Dental Ltd?

Laxmi Dental Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Laxmi Dental Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Laxmi Dental Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

