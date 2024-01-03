Laxmi Dental Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
Preference Capital
11.62
11.62
11.62
11.62
Reserves
35.24
35.57
40
44.34
Net Worth
47.17
47.5
51.93
56.27
Minority Interest
Debt
30.63
25.33
24.32
24.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
77.8
72.83
76.25
80.84
Fixed Assets
31.17
32.15
41.4
38.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.22
16.62
16.07
16.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.93
1.29
Networking Capital
27.21
22.96
16
24.17
Inventories
19.51
23.04
19.95
18.87
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
28.61
22.41
16.45
27.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.19
10.55
8.66
5.36
Sundry Creditors
-17.48
-17.36
-16.39
-18.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.62
-15.68
-12.67
-9.46
Cash
1.2
1.1
1.85
1.11
Total Assets
77.8
72.83
76.25
80.85
