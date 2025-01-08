Laxmi Dental Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
116.78
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
116.78
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
7.74
Total Income
124.52
Total Expenditure
94.76
PBIDT
29.76
Interest
2.6
PBDT
27.16
Depreciation
6.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.92
Deferred Tax
1.99
Reported Profit After Tax
17.49
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.69
Extra-ordinary Items
5
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
17.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
5.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.48
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
14.97
