SectorHealthcare
Open₹202.1
Prev. Close₹202.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.86
Day's High₹203
Day's Low₹193
52 Week's High₹378.8
52 Week's Low₹171
Book Value₹34.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)318.19
P/E73.66
EPS2.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.9
0.5
0.5
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.12
2.03
0
0.01
Net Worth
15.02
2.53
0.5
0.02
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pratim Sengupta
Non Executive Director
Pritam Sengupta
Non Executive Director
Sutapa Sen
Independent Director
Alo Sengupta
Independent Director
Saikat Biswas
Independent Director
Sudip Barman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sougata Sengupta.
Reports by Nephro Care India Ltd
Summary
Nephro Care India Limited was originally incorporated on July 08, 2014 as a Private Limited Company as Nephro Care India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Nephro Care India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 5, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Nephro Care was founded in the year 2014 by Dr. Pratim Sengupta in Kolkata with an object of providing comprehensive medical services for renal patients. The Company is a one stop treatment centre based in Kolkata that offer clinical and lifestyle solutions and services and renal insufficiency treatment to patients. The treatment framework covers the entire range of lifestyle, physiological and spiritual aspects of wellness. The main business of the company is to provide comprehensive 360 Degree healthcare servicing to the patients with kidney related services, The Company operate only in non -invasive service, their operations have been supported by a pool of expert Doctors, experienced and well-trained paramedical professionals and a skilled management team. The entire team is further supported by sufficient clinical and investigative infrastructure.The Company in 2021, started flagship Salt Lake, Kolkata clinic; it started two satellite clinics operations at Chandannagar, in West Bengal in 2023, by taking up a Dialysis unit with e-Age Healt
The Nephro Care India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹193 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nephro Care India Ltd is ₹318.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nephro Care India Ltd is 73.66 and 5.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nephro Care India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nephro Care India Ltd is ₹171 and ₹378.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Nephro Care India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 7.49%, 3 Month at -17.08% and 1 Month at -16.07%.
