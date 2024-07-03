iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nephro Care India Ltd Share Price

193
(-4.50%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open202.1
  • Day's High203
  • 52 Wk High378.8
  • Prev. Close202.1
  • Day's Low193
  • 52 Wk Low 171
  • Turnover (lac)47.86
  • P/E73.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.14
  • EPS2.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)318.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nephro Care India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

202.1

Prev. Close

202.1

Turnover(Lac.)

47.86

Day's High

203

Day's Low

193

52 Week's High

378.8

52 Week's Low

171

Book Value

34.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

318.19

P/E

73.66

EPS

2.62

Divi. Yield

0

Nephro Care India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Nephro Care India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nephro Care India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:58 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.38%

Non-Promoter- 8.74%

Institutions: 8.74%

Non-Institutions: 29.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nephro Care India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.9

0.5

0.5

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.12

2.03

0

0.01

Net Worth

15.02

2.53

0.5

0.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nephro Care India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nephro Care India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pratim Sengupta

Non Executive Director

Pritam Sengupta

Non Executive Director

Sutapa Sen

Independent Director

Alo Sengupta

Independent Director

Saikat Biswas

Independent Director

Sudip Barman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sougata Sengupta.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nephro Care India Ltd

Summary

Nephro Care India Limited was originally incorporated on July 08, 2014 as a Private Limited Company as Nephro Care India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Nephro Care India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 5, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Nephro Care was founded in the year 2014 by Dr. Pratim Sengupta in Kolkata with an object of providing comprehensive medical services for renal patients. The Company is a one stop treatment centre based in Kolkata that offer clinical and lifestyle solutions and services and renal insufficiency treatment to patients. The treatment framework covers the entire range of lifestyle, physiological and spiritual aspects of wellness. The main business of the company is to provide comprehensive 360 Degree healthcare servicing to the patients with kidney related services, The Company operate only in non -invasive service, their operations have been supported by a pool of expert Doctors, experienced and well-trained paramedical professionals and a skilled management team. The entire team is further supported by sufficient clinical and investigative infrastructure.The Company in 2021, started flagship Salt Lake, Kolkata clinic; it started two satellite clinics operations at Chandannagar, in West Bengal in 2023, by taking up a Dialysis unit with e-Age Healt
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nephro Care India Ltd share price today?

The Nephro Care India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹193 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nephro Care India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nephro Care India Ltd is ₹318.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nephro Care India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nephro Care India Ltd is 73.66 and 5.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nephro Care India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nephro Care India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nephro Care India Ltd is ₹171 and ₹378.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nephro Care India Ltd?

Nephro Care India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 7.49%, 3 Month at -17.08% and 1 Month at -16.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nephro Care India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nephro Care India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.38 %
Institutions - 8.74 %
Public - 29.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nephro Care India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.