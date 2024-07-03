Summary

Nephro Care India Limited was originally incorporated on July 08, 2014 as a Private Limited Company as Nephro Care India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Nephro Care India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 5, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Nephro Care was founded in the year 2014 by Dr. Pratim Sengupta in Kolkata with an object of providing comprehensive medical services for renal patients. The Company is a one stop treatment centre based in Kolkata that offer clinical and lifestyle solutions and services and renal insufficiency treatment to patients. The treatment framework covers the entire range of lifestyle, physiological and spiritual aspects of wellness. The main business of the company is to provide comprehensive 360 Degree healthcare servicing to the patients with kidney related services, The Company operate only in non -invasive service, their operations have been supported by a pool of expert Doctors, experienced and well-trained paramedical professionals and a skilled management team. The entire team is further supported by sufficient clinical and investigative infrastructure.The Company in 2021, started flagship Salt Lake, Kolkata clinic; it started two satellite clinics operations at Chandannagar, in West Bengal in 2023, by taking up a Dialysis unit with e-Age Healt

