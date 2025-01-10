iifl-logo-icon 1
Nephro Care India Ltd Balance Sheet

175
(-1.13%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.9

0.5

0.5

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.12

2.03

0

0.01

Net Worth

15.02

2.53

0.5

0.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0

2.48

2.54

0.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

15.02

5.01

3.05

0.71

Fixed Assets

5.59

3.01

3.29

0.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.51

2

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.09

0

0

Networking Capital

1.53

-2.42

-0.87

-0.28

Inventories

0.35

0.48

0.17

0.03

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.15

0.04

0.19

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.98

0.31

0.37

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-1.87

-0.94

-0.46

-0.32

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.08

-2.31

-1.14

-0.1

Cash

1.29

2.32

0.61

0.48

Total Assets

15

5

3.03

0.71

