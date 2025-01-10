Nephro Care India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.9
0.5
0.5
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.12
2.03
0
0.01
Net Worth
15.02
2.53
0.5
0.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0
2.48
2.54
0.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
15.02
5.01
3.05
0.71
Fixed Assets
5.59
3.01
3.29
0.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.51
2
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.09
0
0
Networking Capital
1.53
-2.42
-0.87
-0.28
Inventories
0.35
0.48
0.17
0.03
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0.04
0.19
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.98
0.31
0.37
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-1.87
-0.94
-0.46
-0.32
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.08
-2.31
-1.14
-0.1
Cash
1.29
2.32
0.61
0.48
Total Assets
15
5
3.03
0.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.